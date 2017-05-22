Presto Engineering announces management expansion

Presto Engineering, Inc., an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, announces a management expansion: Cedric Mayor has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Martin Kingdon has been appointed VP Sales.

“We have experienced growing demand for IoT and related turnkey production & operations outsourcing,” said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. “Our expanded management team will complement our talented employee base to help meet this market demand and advance Presto Engineering into the next phase of innovation and growth.”

Mayor was previously the Chief Technology Officer for Presto Engineering. In his new role as COO, he will work with Presto’s Europe and Asia-based facilities to take customers’ new product releases from prototype to high-volume production, and through wafer procurement to finished goods. He has been with the company for more than seven years and has over a decade of experience in semiconductor design and manufacturing. A graduate of Ecole Centrale Marseille, France, Mayor has a Master’s degree in Physics and Electrical Engineering and holds several patents in chip design.

Kingdon has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing of semiconductor devices, IP, and test & manufacturing. Prior to joining Presto as VP Sales, Kingdon served as European sales director for the test and manufacturing services division of TT Electronics plc. Kingdon graduated from the University of York, UK, and holds a Master’s degree in Electronic Systems Engineering.