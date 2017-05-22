Presto Engineering announces management expansion

Presto Engineering, Inc., an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, announces a management expansion: Cedric Mayor has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Martin Kingdon has been appointed VP Sales.

“We have experienced growing demand for IoT and related turnkey production & operations outsourcing,” said Michel Villemain, CEO, Presto Engineering. “Our expanded management team will complement our talented employee base to help meet this market demand and advance Presto Engineering into the next phase of innovation and growth.”

Mayor was previously the Chief Technology Officer for Presto Engineering. In his new role as COO, he will work with Presto’s Europe and Asia-based facilities to take customers’ new product releases from prototype to high-volume production, and through wafer procurement to finished goods. He has been with the company for more than seven years and has over a decade of experience in semiconductor design and manufacturing. A graduate of Ecole Centrale Marseille, France, Mayor has a Master’s degree in Physics and Electrical Engineering and holds several patents in chip design.

Kingdon has more than 20 years of experience in sales and marketing of semiconductor devices, IP, and test & manufacturing. Prior to joining Presto as VP Sales, Kingdon served as European sales director for the test and manufacturing services division of TT Electronics plc. Kingdon graduated from the University of York, UK, and holds a Master’s degree in Electronic Systems Engineering.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
SEMI and Solid State Technology announce 2017 “Best of West” Award finalists
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017
What TechInsights analysts are watching in 2017
The automotive electronics market: A view from a material supplier

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Busch COBRA BC achieves 12 year milestone at GlobalFoundries Fab 1
Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Leti and Fraunhofer team up to strengthen microelectronics innovation in France and Germany
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

MEMS ARTICLES

Presto Engineering announces management expansion
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

LEDS ARTICLES

Umicore inaugurates new production facility in Germany
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
It’s time for new innovation
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...