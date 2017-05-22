SEMI reports record quarterly billings of $13.1B

SEMI today reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached US$13.1 billion for the first quarter of 2017. The quarter ended very strong, with March billings reaching $5.6 billion, an all-time monthly record.

Quarterly billings of US$13.1 billion also represent the first time quarterly billings exceeded the record quarterly high set in the third quarter of 2000 ($13.0 billion). Billings for the most recent quarter are 14 percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2016 and 58 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago. The data is gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows:

1Q2017 4Q2016 1Q2016 1Q2017/4Q2016

(Qtr-over-Qtr) 1Q2017/1Q2016

(Year-over-Year) Korea 3.53 2.39 1.68 48% 110% Taiwan 3.48 4.15 1.89 -16% 84% China 2.01 1.15 1.60 74% 25% North America 1.27 1.24 1.01 3% 26% Japan 1.25 1.05 1.24 19% 1% Europe 0.92 0.93 0.35 -1% 160% Rest of World 0.63 0.60 0.51 4% 23% Total 13.08 11.52 8.28 14% 58%

Source: SEMI ( www.semi.org ) and SEAJ, June 2017

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports: the monthly SEMI Billings Report, which offers a perspective of the trends in the equipment market; the monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment bookings and billings for seven regions and 24 market segments; and the SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, which provides an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market.