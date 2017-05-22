SEMI reports record quarterly billings of $13.1B

SEMI today reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached US$13.1 billion for the first quarter of 2017. The quarter ended very strong, with March billings reaching $5.6 billion, an all-time monthly record.

Quarterly billings of US$13.1 billion also represent the first time quarterly billings exceeded the record quarterly high set in the third quarter of 2000 ($13.0 billion). Billings for the most recent quarter are 14 percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2016 and 58 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago. The data is gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.

The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows:

 
1Q2017
4Q2016
1Q2016
1Q2017/4Q2016
(Qtr-over-Qtr)
1Q2017/1Q2016
(Year-over-Year)
Korea
3.53
2.39
1.68
48%
110%
Taiwan
3.48
4.15
1.89
-16%
84%
China
2.01
1.15
1.60
74%
25%
North America
1.27
1.24
1.01
3%
26%
Japan
1.25
1.05
1.24
19%
1%
Europe
0.92
0.93
0.35
-1%
160%
Rest of World
0.63
0.60
0.51
4%
23%
Total
13.08
11.52
8.28
14%
58%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ, June 2017

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports: the monthly SEMI Billings Report, which offers a perspective of the trends in the equipment market; the monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment bookings and billings for seven regions and 24 market segments; and the SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, which provides an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
Record fab spending for 2017 and 2018
IBM Research Alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain
2017 automotive IC market on pace for record year
China's semiconductor industry and "win-win" growth
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 2.6% in 2016, reports Gartner

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

The audio world has stepped into another dimension
Global semiconductor sales increase 21% year-to-year in April
Imec demonstrates breakthrough in CMOS-compatible ferroelectric memory
Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
SIA welcomes DARPA initiative to advance transformative semiconductor technologies

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21% year-to-year in April
Imec demonstrates breakthrough in CMOS-compatible ferroelectric memory
Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
SIA welcomes DARPA initiative to advance transformative semiconductor technologies

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SIA welcomes DARPA initiative to advance transformative semiconductor technologies
Mentor OSAT Alliance program streamlines IC high-density advanced packaging design and manufacturing
IBM Research Alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology
"Billion Dollar Capex Club" forecast to swell to 15 companies in 2017

MEMS ARTICLES

The audio world has stepped into another dimension
Imec demonstrates breakthrough in CMOS-compatible ferroelectric memory
Queen's researcher's 'miracle material' discovery could end cracked smart devices
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain

LEDS ARTICLES

New diode features optically controlled capacitance
2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates
2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

AMOLED TV panel shipments to top 10 million units by 2023
Air Products invests in six industrial gas plants to support electronics manufacturing industry in China
Queen's researcher's 'miracle material' discovery could end cracked smart devices
2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...