SEMI reports record quarterly billings of $13.1B

SEMI today reported that worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached US$13.1 billion for the first quarter of 2017. The quarter ended very strong, with March billings reaching $5.6 billion, an all-time monthly record.
Quarterly billings of US$13.1 billion also represent the first time quarterly billings exceeded the record quarterly high set in the third quarter of 2000 ($13.0 billion). Billings for the most recent quarter are 14 percent higher than the fourth quarter of 2016 and 58 percent higher than the same quarter a year ago. The data is gathered jointly with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) from over 95 global equipment companies that provide data on a monthly basis.
The quarterly billings data by region in billions of U.S. dollars, quarter-over-quarter growth and year-over-year rates by region are as follows:
|
|
1Q2017
|
4Q2016
|
1Q2016
|
1Q2017/4Q2016
(Qtr-over-Qtr)
|
1Q2017/1Q2016
(Year-over-Year)
|
Korea
|
3.53
|
2.39
|
1.68
|
48%
|
110%
|
Taiwan
|
3.48
|
4.15
|
1.89
|
-16%
|
84%
|
China
|
2.01
|
1.15
|
1.60
|
74%
|
25%
|
North America
|
1.27
|
1.24
|
1.01
|
3%
|
26%
|
Japan
|
1.25
|
1.05
|
1.24
|
19%
|
1%
|
Europe
|
0.92
|
0.93
|
0.35
|
-1%
|
160%
|
Rest of World
|
0.63
|
0.60
|
0.51
|
4%
|
23%
|
Total
|
13.08
|
11.52
|
8.28
|
14%
|
58%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ, June 2017
The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports: the monthly SEMI Billings Report, which offers a perspective of the trends in the equipment market; the monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment bookings and billings for seven regions and 24 market segments; and the SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, which provides an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market.