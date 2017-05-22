SEMICON West to highlight China growth surge

SEMI today announced the addition of a new high-profile program on China to its 2017 conference lineup for SEMICON West (July 11-13). Slated for July 11 at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Theater, the China Strategic Innovation & Investment Forum will focus on the extensive business opportunities resulting from the semiconductor industry’s largest regional growth spurt now occurring in China.

While the global semiconductor industry continues to consolidate through large-scale mergers and acquisitions, China is embarking on a new round of expansion with heavy investment from public and private funding. China’s semiconductor industry is growing at an explosive rate, leading the rest of the world with a projected increase of 68 percent in fab equipment spending year-over-year (2017 to 2018), according to the May 2017 SEMI World Fab Forecast. China will be equipping over 50 facilities through 2018, and is forecast to spend more than US$11 billion.

The rise of the semiconductor industry in China need not be viewed as a threat to other global players, but rather as a significant driver of growth and business opportunity for suppliers worldwide. With its low indigenous market share for chips and nascent technical breadth in IC design, manufacturing, packaging, testing, equipment, and materials, China has become an enormous market for suppliers across the supply chain. In fact, ICs still top the list of all Chinese bulk imports in terms of U.S. dollar value.

At the China Strategic Innovation & Investment Forum, semiconductor and investment executives, as well as key China government and trade officials will share their views on the industry’s evolution and offer insights on growth, investment opportunities, M&A, and the latest innovations emerging in China. Attendees will hear from C-Level executives from Ali Cloud, AMEC, Applied Materials Venture Capital Group, Goldman Sachs, Verisilicon, Walden International, SEMI China, and more. An hour-long panel discussion, moderated by Lung Chu, president of SEMI China, will feature speakers and a Q&A session. With access to China experts presenting and multiple networking opportunities, the China forum will offer a collaborative platform where markets, technology, talent, and funding can meet up for mutual benefit.

SEMICON West is focused on keeping industry players informed about where the semiconductor market is headed, and where they can find — and leverage — new opportunities. The flagship event for connecting the electronics manufacturing supply chain and adjacent segments will be held July 11-13 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit www.semiconwest.org.

