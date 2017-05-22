SIA welcomes DARPA initiative to advance transformative semiconductor technologies

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today welcomed a new $75 million initiative outlined in the President’s fiscal year 2018 budget proposal and funded through the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) that would bolster long-term semiconductor research. The public-private “electronics resurgence” initiative would advance research to progress beyond the limits of traditional scaling and catalyze next-generation semiconductor materials, designs, and architectures. The program would combine with DARPA’s other microelectronics R&D initiatives for a total of more than $200 million devoted to semiconductor and related technology research in the coming fiscal year, an amount that will be supplemented by significant industry investments.

“Semiconductors, the brains of modern electronics, are fundamental to America’s economic, technological, and military infrastructure,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Advances in semiconductor technology reverberate throughout society, making technology more affordable and accessible to consumers and boosting U.S. innovation, productivity, and economic growth. DARPA’s new initiative would strengthen long-range semiconductor research, enhance semiconductor technology’s positive impacts on our country, and bolster national security. The semiconductor industry has a long record of partnering with our government to advance early-stage research. This new, forward-looking program is yet another important example of this ongoing collaboration, and we are committed to working with the Administration and Congress to ensure its enactment.”

The new DARPA initiative is expected to focus on the development of new materials for use in electronics devices, nontraditional architectural approaches, and innovative circuit designs, among other research areas. In addition to fostering advancements in semiconductor technologies used for national security, the ripple effect from this research will be felt across the full range of semiconductor applications: communications, computing, health care, transportation, clean energy, and countless others.

As one of America’s top exporters and advanced manufacturers, the U.S. semiconductor industry is a key contributor to our country’s strength. Our industry supports more than one million jobs in America, accounts for nearly half of the world’s chip sales, and is the world’s most innovative sector. And the United States is home to almost half of U.S. semiconductor companies’ manufacturing base, across 21 states.

“Our industry’s continued strength, and the myriad benefits it provides to our country, are directly attributable to large and sustained investments in research,” said Neuffer. “Recognizing this, the U.S. semiconductor industry plows about one-fifth of its annual sales back into research and development, among the most of any industry. The new DARPA initiative marks a major commitment to furthering semiconductor technology and keeping America at the head of the class in innovation.”

Neuffer also noted SIA’s longstanding support for basic scientific research funded through other federal agencies such as the National Science Foundation (NSF), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science. He expressed the semiconductor industry’s eagerness to work with the Administration and Congress to enact a budget that prioritizes the strategic importance of research investments to America’s economic and national security and technological leadership.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
Record fab spending for 2017 and 2018
IBM Research Alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain
2017 automotive IC market on pace for record year
China's semiconductor industry and "win-win" growth
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 2.6% in 2016, reports Gartner

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

The audio world has stepped into another dimension
Global semiconductor sales increase 21% year-to-year in April
Imec demonstrates breakthrough in CMOS-compatible ferroelectric memory
Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
SIA welcomes DARPA initiative to advance transformative semiconductor technologies

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Global semiconductor sales increase 21% year-to-year in April
Imec demonstrates breakthrough in CMOS-compatible ferroelectric memory
Supply chain needs paradigm shift in how to look at defect control
SIA welcomes DARPA initiative to advance transformative semiconductor technologies

PACKAGING ARTICLES

SIA welcomes DARPA initiative to advance transformative semiconductor technologies
Mentor OSAT Alliance program streamlines IC high-density advanced packaging design and manufacturing
IBM Research Alliance builds new transistor for 5nm technology
"Billion Dollar Capex Club" forecast to swell to 15 companies in 2017

MEMS ARTICLES

The audio world has stepped into another dimension
Imec demonstrates breakthrough in CMOS-compatible ferroelectric memory
Queen's researcher's 'miracle material' discovery could end cracked smart devices
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain

LEDS ARTICLES

New diode features optically controlled capacitance
2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates
2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

AMOLED TV panel shipments to top 10 million units by 2023
Air Products invests in six industrial gas plants to support electronics manufacturing industry in China
Queen's researcher's 'miracle material' discovery could end cracked smart devices
2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...