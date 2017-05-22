SiTime enables industrial IoT applications with smallest, lowest-power, precision MEMS reference clocks

SiTime Corporation, a developer of MEMS-based timing solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6875), today introduced the SiT1569 oscillator and SiT1576 Super-TCXO with expanded frequency range. These timing solutions, available in a tiny CSP (chip-scale package), enable coin-cell battery operated IoT sensors to run up to 10 years. By using SiTime’s revolutionary TempFlat MEMS and mixed-signal technology, these devices deliver increased timekeeping accuracy and system power savings. The ultra-reliable, low-jitter SiT1576 and SiT1569 reference clocks are designed to drive microcontrollers (MCUs) and analog front end (AFE) modules in a range of portable and IoT applications such as railroad activity sensors in harsh environments, seismic sensor interface applications, and personal medical diagnostics.

“SiTime’s unique timing solutions are solving the most difficult design challenges. Smaller size, long battery life, and timing accuracy are becoming increasingly important with the rapid growth of IoT,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “The SiT1569 oscillator and SiT1576 Super-TCXO offer the best size, power, and accuracy to enable new IoT applications.”