SiTime enables industrial IoT applications with smallest, lowest-power, precision MEMS reference clocks

 SiTime Corporation, a developer of MEMS-based timing solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6875), today introduced the SiT1569 oscillator and SiT1576 Super-TCXO with expanded frequency range. These timing solutions, available in a tiny CSP (chip-scale package), enable coin-cell battery operated IoT sensors to run up to 10 years. By using SiTime’s revolutionary TempFlat MEMS and mixed-signal technology, these devices deliver increased timekeeping accuracy and system power savings. The ultra-reliable, low-jitter SiT1576 and SiT1569 reference clocks are designed to drive microcontrollers (MCUs) and analog front end (AFE) modules in a range of portable and IoT applications such as railroad activity sensors in harsh environments, seismic sensor interface applications, and personal medical diagnostics.

“SiTime’s unique timing solutions are solving the most difficult design challenges. Smaller size, long battery life, and timing accuracy are becoming increasingly important with the rapid growth of IoT,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “The SiT1569 oscillator and SiT1576 Super-TCXO offer the best size, power, and accuracy to enable new IoT applications.”

About the SiT1569 Oscillator and SiT1576 Super-TCXO
These MEMS timing solutions enable unprecedented size reduction and battery life by replacing bulky quartz oscillators that have limited frequency options, or internally-generated (MCU) power-hungry frequencies that lack accuracy and consume I/O pins.

Key specifications:

  • Smallest package, CSP-4, up to 80% smaller than quartz solutions
    • 1.5 mm x 0.8 mm (1.2mm2 footprint)
    • 0.60 mm height for lower profile
  • Power supply current
    • 2.5 µA (100 kHz, SiT1569)
    • 5.5 µA (100 kHz, SiT1576)
  • Frequency range (factory programmed for fast delivery)
    • 1 Hz to 2 MHz (SiT1576)
    • 1 Hz to 462 kHz (SiT1569)
  • All-inclusive frequency stability includes initial offset and variations over industrial temperature (-40 to +85°C); a more accurate clock enables better timekeeping and extends battery life
    • ±5 ppm (SiT1576)
    • ±50 ppm (SiT1569)
  • Excellent jitter performance
    • 2.2 ns RMS period jitter (100 kHz, SiT1576)
    • 4.0 ns RMS period jitter (100 kHz, SiT1569)
  • Up to 65% faster startup time
    • 300 milliseconds (max.)
  • Highest reliability and resilience; MEMS resonator mass is 500 to 1000 times smaller than quartz
    • 30 times higher shock and vibration resistance
    • 30 times higher reliability, at 1 billion hours MTBF

Samples of the SiT1576 Super-TCXO and SiT1569 oscillator are available now from SiTime for qualified customers. Production volume is planned for Q3 2017.

