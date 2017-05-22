Synopsys, GlobalFoundries collaborate to deliver design platform and IP enablement for 7nm finFET process

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the enablement of the Synopsys Design Platform and DesignWare Embedded Memory IP on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 7nm Leading-Performance (7LP) FinFET process technology. Synopsys and GF collaboration on the new process addressed several new challenges specific to the 7LP process. This process is expected to deliver 40 percent more processing power and twice the area scaling compared to GF’s 14nm FinFET process. Designers of premium mobile processors, cloud servers and networking infrastructure can take advantage of these benefits by confidently deploying the silicon-proven Synopsys Design Platform and Embedded Memory IP.

“GF’s leading-performance 7nm platform is exceeding initial performance targets and is now ready for customer designs,” said Alain Mutricy, senior vice president of product management at GF. “GF and Synopsys have collaborated to provide designers with tools and methodology that fully leverage the power and highest absolute performance of our 7LP technology, and will allow customers to create innovative products across a range of high-performance applications.”

GF and Synopsys worked together to ensure support of the comprehensive suite of Synopsys Design Platform digital implementation solutions for GF 7LP, including Design Compiler Graphical synthesis, IC Compiler II place-and-route, IC Validator physical verification, PrimeTime static timing analysis and StarRC extraction. To enable designers to achieve the full benefit of the GF 7LP process, the Synopsys tools employ advanced techniques including color track generation, pin color alignment checking and legalization, mixing of single-height and double-height physical boundary cells, power grid alignment to track and color-track aware routing.

The two companies are also collaborating on the development of Synopsys DesignWare Memory Compilers to deliver leading performance, power, area and yield for GF’s 7nm process technology. This joint effort consists of optimizing the GF 7LP process design rules and line patterns to achieve the best results. Early versions of the memory compilers will be on the GF 7LP process qualification vehicle.

“Synopsys and GF have always worked closely to address our customers’ needs, including collaborations on FDSOI and 14nm FinFET processes,” said Michael Jackson, corporate vice president of marketing and business development in the Design Group at Synopsys. “With today’s announcement, we are ready to enable designs on the 7LP process. We will continue to collaborate and ensure that our customers can get superior quality of results and faster time to results by using the Synopsys Design Platform and DesignWare Embedded Memory IP.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017
What TechInsights analysts are watching in 2017
The automotive electronics market: A view from a material supplier
Advanced packaging brings more value and cost reduction to future semiconductor products
Lab on a chip could monitor health, germs and pollutants
Long-term IoT semiconductor forecast reduced

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
EV Group optimizes resist and lithographic processing for plasma dicing
Synopsys, GlobalFoundries collaborate to deliver design platform and IP enablement for 7nm finFET process
ULVAC Technologies opens California office

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
EV Group optimizes resist and lithographic processing for plasma dicing
Synopsys, GlobalFoundries collaborate to deliver design platform and IP enablement for 7nm finFET process

PACKAGING ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Synopsys, GlobalFoundries collaborate to deliver design platform and IP enablement for 7nm finFET process
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017

MEMS ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
ULVAC Technologies opens California office
Exploring smart sensor explosive growth at SEMICON West 2017

LEDS ARTICLES

Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies
Osram's next-generation of LEDs set new standards in miniaturization

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

It’s time for new innovation
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies
Automotive touch screen shipments to top 50M units in 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...