Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications

By Jamie Liao, SEMI Taiwan

Market demand is driving development of 5G network standards, and commercial applications are expected to be introduced by 2020. As applications for next-generation communications are evolving, mobile devices need to promise better performance and higher resistance to heat, high power, voltage and radiation. For existing technologies, compound semiconductors like SiC and GaN are no doubt the best solutions because they perform better in terms of energy band gaps, saturation velocities, heat conductivity and breakdown field strength. In order to facilitate development of the industry, SEMI Taiwan worked with the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) and the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER) to organize the Compound Semiconductor Seminar ─ Enabling Next Generation of Communications. ASE Group, Airoha Technology Corp., eLaser and WIN Semiconductors Corp. joined with SEMI Taiwan to explore the materials and technology trends of compound semiconductors.

Compound Semiconductor Technologies Continue to Advance

Speaking on upcoming 5G network with the theme “Highly Efficient 5G PA Design,” Dr. Jerry Lin, CTO of Airoha Technology Corp., said that while 5G networks perform better than existing standards in data speed and capacity, power consumption may not increase simultaneously. In order to achieve that, interior design of communications devices also need to evolve. As power amplifier (PA) is normally the most power-consuming component in traditional cellular networks, developers should start with PA if they want to address the challenge.

Dr. Lin added that in addition to optimizing circuit design, developers should also consider connectivity, modem chips, PA structure and PA devices. So which process will prevail in the area of 5G PA? Is it CMOS? Or GaAs/GaN? Dr. Lin presented a table and pointed out that GaAs/GaN has more advantage in “breakdown voltage,” “power handling,” “through wafer via” and “substrate loss,” while CMOS is doing better in self-testing, complex bias circuit design, signal processing, integration, configuration flexibility and low power voltage. Therefore, Dr. Lin believed that GaAa/GaN will continue to exist as performance is the main concern for the design of base stations used in 5G, 6G or even millimeter-wave networks. Meanwhile, CMOS will have a bigger chance with price-sensitive IoT equipments because it is energy efficient and cheap. As for hand-held devices, sub-6GHz equipments may still adopt hybrid structures like GaAs/GaN or CMOS+GaAs. CMOS is likely to dominate in the millimeter-wave market.

Dr. Kun Chuan Lin, General Manager of eLaser’s branch in the Hsinchu Science and Industrial Park, shared insight on the development of GaN epitaxial wafer process with a speech entitled “GaN on Si Epitaxy Technology Innovation.” He said that when electronics product design requires better heat resistance, breakdown voltage, electron saturation velocity and current density, semiconductor devices made with the GaN process can deliver high-power output in high-frequency environment. Therefore, the technology will have great potential in next-generation applications like automotive electronics, power management systems, industrial lighting, portable electronics devices, communications equipment, and consumer electronics products.

Dr. Lin said when GaN epi-wafer was adopted in LED devices, one 150mm wafer would contain tens of thousands, or even hundreds of thousands LED units so the yield loss caused by thousands of particles would be minor. But in the case of large-sized GaN power devices made of epi-wafers, each 150mm wafer has only 1,000 to thousands of chips and the number of particles pretty much decides the yield of power devices on epi-wafers. In comparison, the epitaxy technology of GaN-on-Si is more important because of its low particle counts, and innovative technologies will be needed in this area of epi-wafer manufacturing.

Next-generation Communications Frameworks Emerge: From Modules to Packaging and Testing

Dr. W.K. Wang, Technical Director of WIN Semiconductors Corp., discussed GaAs solutions for millimeter-wave front-end modules with a speech entitled “Advanced GaAs Solution for mmw FEM.” According to Dr. Wang, the GaAs pHEMT process has been long adopted in the area of wireless communications, such as peer-to-peer RF transmission and very small aperture terminal (VSAT.) Now, Win Semiconductors’ pHEMT and PIN diode technology platforms are already capable of providing solutions to performance and circuit requirements. He said GaAs technologies have been rapidly evolving in recent years so wafer package and multi-function devices can now be integrated into GaAs wafer fabrication. In addition, the technology to integrate pHEMT and PIN diode into PINHEMT will also enjoy great potential in the area of millimeter-wave front-end modules.

Dr. Wang also pointed out that 0.1um pHEMT can now be used to run E-band and D-band amplifiers, while Ka-Band Doherty amplifiers and low-noise amplifiers have been made possible through 0.15um pHEMT. As KA-band switches can be demonstrated in a GaAs PIN diode process, it proves that GaAs pHEMT/PIN is a suitable verification solution in millimeter-wave communications.

In a speech entitled “Next Wave RF & Photonics Packaging Solution,” Dr. Vincent Lin, Technical Director of ASE Group shared his insight on the challenge that Moore’s Law has slowed down. He said while volumes of data from existing mobile devices and cloud computing services are increasing, all chip technologies in the semiconductor industry have advanced in a slower manner. Therefore, cross-system integration will be the solution to bandwidth issues.

Dr. Lin said that mobile devices’ RF modules and silicon photonics in data centers are the key devices in cloud computing platforms now. Both of them need various materials, including compound semiconductors, silicon, passive devices, special crystals or multi-material high-speed connecting chips — with impedance matching and low insertion loss being the two key indicators to performance. Dr. Lin also demonstrated a new packaging platform of RF modules and silicon photonics modules that can serve as the best solution for the local industry.

In addition to these keynote speeches on latest trends and technologies in the market, the seminar also offered an opportunity for participants to interact and expand connections. Terry Tsao, president of SEMI Taiwan, said to promote development of Taiwan’s compound semiconductor industry, SEMI will continue to organize events where people in the industry can exchange opinions. SEMICON Taiwan 2017 will establish a Compound Semiconductor Pavilion for the first time, where international forums and get together to be held for industry insiders to share insight on future trends and technologies to help promote exchanges, collaboration and opportunities in the market.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
SEMI and Solid State Technology announce 2017 “Best of West” Award finalists
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs
Cellphone IC sales will top total personal computing in 2017
What TechInsights analysts are watching in 2017
The automotive electronics market: A view from a material supplier

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Busch COBRA BC achieves 12 year milestone at GlobalFoundries Fab 1
Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Latest outlook for industrial semiconductor growth
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
Taiwan Compound Semiconductor Seminar − Envisioning next-gen communications
New Taiwan Automation Technology TC chapter

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Leti and Fraunhofer team up to strengthen microelectronics innovation in France and Germany
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

MEMS ARTICLES

Presto Engineering announces management expansion
Nonstop CMOS image sensor sales records seen through 2021
It’s time for new innovation
How SEMI Standard E175 is saving energy and cutting costs

LEDS ARTICLES

Umicore inaugurates new production facility in Germany
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Samsung achieves 220 lumens per watt with new mid-power LED package
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays
It’s time for new innovation
Pixelligent Technologies named 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan
Development of low-dimensional nanomaterials could revolutionize future technologies

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...