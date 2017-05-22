Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain

By Walt Custer, Custer Consulting Group, and Dan Tracy, SEMI

SEMI’s year-to-date worldwide semiconductor equipment billings year-to-date through March show a 59.6 percent gain to the same period last year.

Understanding volatility in the electronic equipment supply chain can be valuable in forecasting future business activity.  A useful way to compare relevant electronic industry data series is by using 3/12 growth rates.  The 3/12 growth is the ratio of three months of data, compared to the same three months a year earlier.

Chart 1 compares the 3/12 growth rates of four data series:

  • World semiconductor equipment shipments (SEMI; www.semi.org)
  • Taiwan chip foundry sales (company composite maintained by Custer Consulting Group)
  • World semiconductor shipments (SIA, www.semiconductors.org & WSTS, www.wsts.org)
  • World electronic equipment sales (composite of 238 global OEMS maintained by Custer Consulting Group).

supply-chain-dynamics

Highlights

  • Semiconductor capital equipment sales are by far the most volatile of the four series in Chart 1, followed by foundry sales.
  • Foundry sales are a good leading indicator for semiconductor equipment shipments ─ leading SEMI equipment by 3-4 months on a 3/12 growth basis.
  • Foundry growth peaked in November 2016.
  • SEMI equipment growth appears to have peaked in February 2017.
  • Semiconductor shipments may have peaked in March 2017. March semiconductor revenues were up 18.5 percent in 1Q’17 vs 1Q’16 and, although still very strong, their rate of growth appears to have plateaued.

Note that 3/12 values greater than 1.0 indicate growth.  Declining 3/12 values (but greater than 1.0) indicate growth but at a slower rate.  Values below 1.0 indicate contraction.

Based upon Chart 1, semiconductor equipment 3/12 growth will likely reach zero in August or September of this year. Considering the unstable world geopolitical situation, uncertainty clearly exists.

SEMI members can access member-only market data and information at www.semi.org/en/free-market-data-semi-members.

Custer Consulting Group (www.custerconsulting.com) provides market research, business analyses and forecasts for the electronic equipment and solar/photovoltaic supply chains including semiconductors, printed circuit boards & other passive components, photovoltaic cells & modules, EMS, ODM & related assembly activities and materials & process equipment.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain
2017 automotive IC market on pace for record year
China's semiconductor industry and "win-win" growth
Worldwide semiconductor revenue grew 2.6% in 2016, reports Gartner
WIN Semiconductor increases wafer manufacturing capacity by 20%
Infineon rides automotive wave into Top-10 semi supplier ranking
Samsung poised to become world’s largest semi supplier in 2Q17

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Model for 2-D materials based RRAM found
Queen's researcher's 'miracle material' discovery could end cracked smart devices
New method of characterizing graphene
"Billion Dollar Capex Club" forecast to swell to 15 companies in 2017
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Model for 2-D materials based RRAM found
Queen's researcher's 'miracle material' discovery could end cracked smart devices
"Billion Dollar Capex Club" forecast to swell to 15 companies in 2017
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain

PACKAGING ARTICLES

"Billion Dollar Capex Club" forecast to swell to 15 companies in 2017
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain
Imec and Cascade Microtech develop first automatic probe system for advanced 3D chips
2017 automotive IC market on pace for record year

MEMS ARTICLES

Queen's researcher's 'miracle material' discovery could end cracked smart devices
Volatility in electronic equipment supply chain
EV Group expands production capacity at corporate headquarters in Austria
2017 automotive IC market on pace for record year

LEDS ARTICLES

2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates
2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
SEMICON Southeast Asia attendance surges on disruptive technology
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017: Disruption and the value of digital transformation in manufacturing

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Queen's researcher's 'miracle material' discovery could end cracked smart devices
2017FLEX Monterey focuses on accelerating to manufacturing as industry growth escalates
2017FLEX Korea: First flexible hybrid electronics conference in Korea
Primary automotive display systems market valued at $11.6B globally in 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...