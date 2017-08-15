200mm fabs thriving

Today, at SEMICON West in San Francisco, Calif., SEMI issued an update to its 200mm Fab Outlook report, with improved and expanded report forecasting of 200mm fab trends out to 2021. SEMI’s analysts updated information on over 100 facilities, including the latest new facilities and investment projects in China. The extensive new report “Global 200mm Fab Outlook to 2021″ by SEMI tracks production, pilot, and R&D 200mm facilities worldwide with special attention on capacity expansions and new facilities.

Examining 200mm capacity over the years, the highest level of 200mm capacity was recorded in 2007 and the lowest following this peak in 2009 (see figure). The capacity decline from 2007 to 2009 was driven by the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, which caused the closure of many facilities, and by the transition of memory and MPU fabrication to 300mm fabs from 200mm.

Since 2009, installed 200mm fab capacity has increased, and by 2020, 200mm capacity is expected to reach almost 5.7 million wafers per month (wpm), and poised to surpass the 2007 peak. According to SEMI’s World Fab Forecast data, by the end of this year, installed capacity will reach close to 5.4 million wpm.

Driven by mobile and wireless applications, IOT, and automotive, the 200mm market is thriving. Many of these products found their niche on 200mm wafers, so companies are expanding capacity in their facilities to the limit, and nine new 200mm facilities are in the pipeline. Looking only at IC volume fabs, the report shows 188 fabs in production in 2016 and expanding to 197 fabs by 2021.

China will add most of the 200mm capacity through 2021 with 34 percent growth rate from 2017 to 2021, followed by South East Asia with 29 percent and the Americas with 12 percent.