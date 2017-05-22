AIM Photonics welcomes Mentor as newest Tier 1 member

The American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics), a public-private partnership advancing the nation’s photonics manufacturing capabilities, announced Mentor, a Siemens Business and global EDA leader, as the newest Tier 1 member of AIM Photonics. Mentor brings its expertise in Electronic Photonics Design Automation (EPDA), a critical design technology enabler for AIM Photonics’ Process Design Kit (PDK) and Multi Project Wafer (MPW).

Mentor’s software and hardware design solutions enable companies to develop better electronic products faster and more cost-effectively.  These solutions will help engineers in AIM Photonics and member companies overcome design challenges in the increasingly complex world of board and chip design, especially as it relates to integrated silicon photonics.

“AIM Photonics has built an integrated photonics design solution package that is second to none, mainly due to the membership of global electronic design leaders like Mentor,”  said  Dr. Michael Liehr, CEO of AIM Photonics. “Their expertise in functional verification, design for test, and PCB design are a plus for our new Test, Assembly, and Packaging (TAP) facility now under construction.”

“Mentor’s goal in joining AIM is to unify the electronic and photonic design processes so that custom IC designers can be successful with their photonic IC designs,” said Robert Hum, vice president, Deep Sub Micron Division at Mentor. “We are enhancing our Pyxis®-based custom design flow to achieve this goal. The photonic design flow also includes Eldo®, Questa® ADMS and Calibre® for verification.”

Since fall of 2016 AIM Photonics has released a number of versions and updates to its PDK, in support of its MPW program and third call for proposals. Mentor also recently presented on PIC Design for AIM MPW at the AIM Photonics Proposer event in Rochester, NY. Since then, numerous commercial, government, and university organizations have signed up to participate in the PDK and MPW programs.

In a recent announcement, Mentor provided details on a new integration with PhoeniX Software, also an AIM Photonics EPDA Member, that reduces tape-out time for integrated photonics designers by enabling faster iterations between final sign-off verification and the design tool. Designers using the new integration will be able to more quickly identify and correct layout issues to ensure their designs comply with manufacturing requirements.

“The exceptional response to our PDK and MPW offerings is a testament to what Mentor brings to AIM Photonics’ EPDA program,” said Brett Attaway, AIM Photonics EPDA Executive Director.  “The fantastic synergy between AIM’s EPDA members has been instrumental in bringing new integrated photonic design solutions to the market quickly.”

 

