Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards

Applied Materials, Inc. today recognized 10 companies with Supplier of the Year Awards for their contributions to Applied’s success over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding performance in several areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and sustainability. The awards were presented at Applied’s annual Executive Supplier Forum, an event highlighting the company’s commitment to build close relationships with suppliers, communicate Applied’s strategic direction and priorities, and foster supplier engagement.

“Technology advancements in semiconductors and displays are progressing at an astounding rate,” said Gino Addiego, senior vice president of Engineering, Operations and Quality at Applied Materials. “As the innovation leader, Applied works closely with its suppliers to achieve superior technical and operational performance. I want to thank all the 2017 Supplier of the Year Award winners for contributing to Applied’s success in delivering industry-leading products.”

The following companies received Supplier of the Year Awards in their designated categories for consistently meeting or exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

OEM Supplier

Green, Tweed & Co.

Sinfonia Technology

Contract Manufacturing

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.

Component Manufacturing

Rapid Manufacturing

Precision Machining

Paradigm Metals Inc.

Advanced Materials

Ferrotec Corporation

Special Processes

LeanTeq

Aftermarket Excellence

Coherent

Information Technology

Ping Identity

Collaboration and Innovation

Comet AG, Plasma Control Technologies