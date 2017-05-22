ASM International launches Intrepid epitaxy tool

ASM International introduced the Intrepid® ESTM 300mm epitaxy (epi) tool for advanced-node CMOS logic and memory high-volume production applications. Intrepid ES introduces innovative closed loop reactor control technology that enables optimal within wafer and wafer-to-wafer process performance, critical for today’s advanced transistors and memories. Furthermore, Intrepid ES reduces the cost per wafer significantly for a 7nm epi process compared with prior node processes. The new tool has been qualified for production at a leading-edge foundry customer, and is targeting production applications in other industry segments as well. To date, over 40 reactors have been delivered.

“Over the past several years, multiple customers have been very clear that there is a need to address several technical and cost challenges in the epi market,” said Chuck del Prado, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASM International. “Intrepid ES is the result of a focused development program to address major challenges in this market, including film non-uniformity, process repeatability, tool uptime and high cost per wafer. This early success of the Intrepid ES clearly demonstrates that we are on track in addressing our customers’ emerging epi requirements.”

The new Intrepid ES tool is based on a combination of reactor and platform design improvements. It demonstrates improved film performance and enhanced reactor stability. Fundamental to its technology is an isothermal reactor environment in which the wafer is processed. This provides consistent and repeatable temperature control across the wafer and wafer-to-wafer.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Big data in autonomous driving
Day 3 of SEMICON West: Don't Miss
Solid State Technology and SEMI announce the 2017 Best of West Award winner
$49.4B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record, Korea at top
Day 2 of SEMICON West: Don't Miss
How low can we go?

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
PLAT4M matures three silicon photonic platforms
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards
ASM International launches Intrepid epitaxy tool

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards
ASM International launches Intrepid epitaxy tool

PACKAGING ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
PLAT4M matures three silicon photonic platforms
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards

MEMS ARTICLES

Digital revolution: The path to innovation is opened by disruption
AI and collaboration key to future success
Exploring smart sensor explosive growth
How low can we go?

LEDS ARTICLES

ALD tools evolve with industry needs
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase
Harnessing hopping hydrogens for high-efficiency OLEDs
Pixelligent Technologies awarded $2.15M in grant funding from U.S. Departments of Energy, Defense

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Digital revolution: The path to innovation is opened by disruption
AI and collaboration key to future success
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...