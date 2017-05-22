Brian Crutcher joins TI board of directors

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN) today announced that Brian T. Crutcher has been named to its board of directors. Mr. Crutcher is executive vice president and chief operating officer of TI.

“Brian is a great addition to our board,” said Rich Templeton, TI’s chairman, president and CEO. “He knows TI well and brings strong financial acumen and business judgment to the board.”

Crutcher, 44, joined TI in 1996 and has critical leadership responsibility for TI’s businesses, sales and manufacturing organizations. He was named a senior vice president in 2010, executive vice president in 2014 and chief operating officer in early 2017. Brian holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Central Florida and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Irvine.

“Brian’s 20-plus years of leading large, complex semiconductor operations gives him keen insights into the current and future state of this industry. His knowledge of markets and customers will be valuable to the board’s deliberations,” said Wayne Sanders, the TI board’s lead director and chairman of its governance and stockholder relations committee.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach $1.2B by 2022
Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry's top honor
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong
IC deposition materials market forecast of $1.2B by 2021
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Big data in autonomous driving

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
SEMI High Tech U wins Innovative Program Award
TrendForce reports 'micro LED-like' products will be available in 2018
Multitest Atlas contactor demonstrates advanced electrical and mechanical performance in WLCSP testing
2017 IEEE IEDM to showcase technology and device breakthroughs in logic, memory, bioelectronics, silicon photonics

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
SEMI High Tech U wins Innovative Program Award
2017 IEEE IEDM to showcase technology and device breakthroughs in logic, memory, bioelectronics, silicon photonics
SUNY Poly awarded $720,000 by U.S. Department of Energy for next-generation semiconductor research

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
SEMI High Tech U wins Innovative Program Award
Multitest Atlas contactor demonstrates advanced electrical and mechanical performance in WLCSP testing
2017 IEEE IEDM to showcase technology and device breakthroughs in logic, memory, bioelectronics, silicon photonics

MEMS ARTICLES

Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
MagnaChip and ELAN Microelectronics announce partnership
Breathable, wearable electronics on skin for long-term health monitoring
Hamburg researchers develop new transistor concept

LEDS ARTICLES

TrendForce reports 'micro LED-like' products will be available in 2018
Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches
ALD tools evolve with industry needs
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

TrendForce reports 'micro LED-like' products will be available in 2018
AMOLED panel market to surge 63% in 2017
AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach $1.2B by 2022
Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...