Day 3 of SEMICON West: Don’t Miss

The slowing down of Moore's Law even at leading CMOS Fabs due to approaching Physics limits, while at the same time the explosion in demand for chips and systems across a wide range of market segments (compact wearable / portable consumer systems, the transfer and processing of data to and from the cloud, at the high performance end specialized architectures e,g for AI) has revived interest in Dense Off Chip Integration (DOCI ), first used in MCMs (Multi Chip Modules) for mainframes some 3 decades ago.

Materials

Date and time TBD

Success in electronics manufacturing increasingly relies on the materials used in production and packaging. More than 50 different elements from the periodic table are now used in semiconductor manufacturing, and the list grows even longer when you consider the requirements of flexible/printed electronics, LEDs, compound semiconductors, power electronics, displays, MEMS and bioelectronics. In this webcast, experts will focus on changing material requirements, the evolving material supply chain, recent advances in process and packaging materials and substrates, and the role new materials such as carbon nanotubes will play in the future.

