Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry’s top honor

Durcan_Mark_2400x3000_1_smlThe Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, announced Mark Durcan, former CEO of Micron Technology, Inc., and a longtime leader in advancing semiconductor technology, has been named the 2017 recipient of SIA’s highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award. SIA presents the Noyce Award annually in recognition of a leader who has made outstanding contributions to the semiconductor industry in technology or public policy. Durcan, who retired as Micron CEO on May 8, 2017, will accept the award at the SIA Annual Award Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 in San Jose, an event that will also commemorate SIA’s 40th anniversary.

“Throughout his impressive career, Mark Durcan has demonstrated the best the semiconductor industry has to offer: hard work, ingenuity, and a relentless focus on promoting innovation,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “From his engineering roots to his recent work leading one of the world’s top manufacturers of memory products, Mark has strengthened our industry, advanced semiconductor technology, and reinforced America’s leadership of the global semiconductor market. On behalf of the SIA board of directors, it is a pleasure to announce Mark’s selection as the 2017 Robert N. Noyce Award recipient in honor of his outstanding accomplishments.”

A 30-year company veteran, Durcan rose from his first role as a Process Integration Engineer to Chief Technical Officer, President, and, ultimately, CEO in 2012. A key technical decision maker in bringing Micron’s next-generation technologies to market, Durcan expanded Micron’s global presence and enhanced its capabilities with strategic acquisitions, including Elpida (2012) and Rexchip (2012) and Inotera Memories, Inc. (2016). He also forged long-lasting partnerships with industry leaders such as Intel.

Durcan served as Chairman of the Micron Technology Foundation, Inc., which was formed to advance STEM education and support civic and charitable institutions in the communities in which Micron has facilities. He also currently serves on the board of directors for AmerisourceBergen Corp. and St. Luke’s Health System, a non-profit hospital system in Idaho. Durcan earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Rice University.

“It is a true honor to be selected for this award, and to join the ranks of its distinguished recipients, who are industry pioneers and icons,” said Durcan. “Nothing that I have accomplished during my career would have been possible without the influence of so many innovative and dedicated colleagues at Micron as well as our customers, suppliers, and partners. It is with sincere appreciation for their contributions to our industry that I gratefully accept this award.”

The Noyce Award is named in honor of semiconductor industry pioneer Robert N. Noyce, co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry's top honor
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong
IC deposition materials market forecast of $1.2B by 2021
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Big data in autonomous driving
Day 3 of SEMICON West: Don't Miss
Solid State Technology and SEMI announce the 2017 Best of West Award winner

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

IBM scientists observe elusive gravitational effect in solid-state physics
China will dominate the global semiconductor market in the next 5 years
Researchers find path to discovering new topological materials
Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches
AIM Photonics welcomes Mentor as newest Tier 1 member

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IBM scientists observe elusive gravitational effect in solid-state physics
China will dominate the global semiconductor market in the next 5 years
AIM Photonics welcomes Mentor as newest Tier 1 member
Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry's top honor

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry's top honor
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong
Hamburg researchers develop new transistor concept
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks

MEMS ARTICLES

MagnaChip and ELAN Microelectronics announce partnership
Breathable, wearable electronics on skin for long-term health monitoring
Hamburg researchers develop new transistor concept
Researchers develop a novel type of optical fiber that preserves the properties of light

LEDS ARTICLES

Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches
ALD tools evolve with industry needs
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase
Harnessing hopping hydrogens for high-efficiency OLEDs

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches
Digital revolution: The path to innovation is opened by disruption
AI and collaboration key to future success
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...