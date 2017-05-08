Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry’s top honor

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, announced Mark Durcan, former CEO of Micron Technology, Inc., and a longtime leader in advancing semiconductor technology, has been named the 2017 recipient of SIA’s highest honor, the Robert N. Noyce Award. SIA presents the Noyce Award annually in recognition of a leader who has made outstanding contributions to the semiconductor industry in technology or public policy. Durcan, who retired as Micron CEO on May 8, 2017, will accept the award at the SIA Annual Award Dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 in San Jose, an event that will also commemorate SIA’s 40th anniversary.

“Throughout his impressive career, Mark Durcan has demonstrated the best the semiconductor industry has to offer: hard work, ingenuity, and a relentless focus on promoting innovation,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “From his engineering roots to his recent work leading one of the world’s top manufacturers of memory products, Mark has strengthened our industry, advanced semiconductor technology, and reinforced America’s leadership of the global semiconductor market. On behalf of the SIA board of directors, it is a pleasure to announce Mark’s selection as the 2017 Robert N. Noyce Award recipient in honor of his outstanding accomplishments.”

A 30-year company veteran, Durcan rose from his first role as a Process Integration Engineer to Chief Technical Officer, President, and, ultimately, CEO in 2012. A key technical decision maker in bringing Micron’s next-generation technologies to market, Durcan expanded Micron’s global presence and enhanced its capabilities with strategic acquisitions, including Elpida (2012) and Rexchip (2012) and Inotera Memories, Inc. (2016). He also forged long-lasting partnerships with industry leaders such as Intel.

Durcan served as Chairman of the Micron Technology Foundation, Inc., which was formed to advance STEM education and support civic and charitable institutions in the communities in which Micron has facilities. He also currently serves on the board of directors for AmerisourceBergen Corp. and St. Luke’s Health System, a non-profit hospital system in Idaho. Durcan earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from Rice University.

“It is a true honor to be selected for this award, and to join the ranks of its distinguished recipients, who are industry pioneers and icons,” said Durcan. “Nothing that I have accomplished during my career would have been possible without the influence of so many innovative and dedicated colleagues at Micron as well as our customers, suppliers, and partners. It is with sincere appreciation for their contributions to our industry that I gratefully accept this award.”

The Noyce Award is named in honor of semiconductor industry pioneer Robert N. Noyce, co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and Intel.