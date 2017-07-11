Moscone Center construction during SEMICON West

The Moscone Center will be undergoing major construction during Semicon West week. The major impact to attendees is that the South Hall will be closed to allow for new construction, so Semicon will take place in the North Hall and the first floor of the West Hall. The crosswalks at the corner of 3rd and Howell will also be closed. The Intersolar North America show will occupy the West Hall Floor3 and half of the West Hall Floor2. ees North America – The International Exhibition for Batteries and Energy Storage Systems – will occupy the other half of Floor2. Expect heavy demolition operations to be underway nearby.

The Moscone Expansion Project plans to meet that need by expanding contiguous exhibition space as well as increasing the amount of flexible meeting and ballroom spaces.

In addition to adding new rentable square footage, the project architects – Skidmore, Owings and Merrill – seek to create an iconic sense of arrival that enhances Moscone’s civic presence on Howard Street and reconnects it to the surrounding neighborhood through the creation of reintroduced lost mid-block passageways. As such, the project proposes two new, enclosed pedestrian bridges connecting the upper levels of the new Moscone North and Moscone South as well as an upgrade to the existing pedestrian bridge across Howard Street. This would help to frame the main public arrival space between the two new buildings, provide enhanced circulation for Moscone convention attendees, and reduce on-street congestion all while maintaining full-time elevated public access across Howard Street from Yerba Buena Gardens to the cultural facilities.