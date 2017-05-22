Multitest Atlas contactor demonstrates advanced electrical and mechanical performance in WLCSP testing

Multitest’s new 0.3 mm pitch Atlas contactor successfully passed a demanding customer production floor evaluation. The customer’s evaluation measures confirmed that the Atlas did reduce the customer’s cost of test while improving test yield and increasing throughput. Based on the evaluation results, the customer ordered a significant number of Atlas 030 contactors to support their new product WLCSP production ramp.

The customer is a long time user of Multitest contactors and after reviewing the new Atlas design they were eager to evaluate it. It is the added strength of the Atlas cruciform tip that captured the customer’s attention. Not only is the Atlas mechanically superior, the Atlas offers electrical performance that allows the customer to test to the true performance of the device. The evaluation ended with the customer placing an order for a significant quantity of Atlas 030 contactors.

The key to the WLCSP Atlas’s high performance, high reliability and superior electrical contacting is the combination of increased mechanical tip strength and short probe electrical performance. Atlas WLCSP test contactors achieve mechanical reliability with a rigid “cruciform” tip applied to Multitest’s QuadTech flat probe technology. The Atlas 030 offers a short electrical path, with lower capacitance and inductance that is ideal for functional and AC parametric testing of WLCSP devices that require high system bandwidth and throughput gains in large multisite test applications.

The cruciform tip provides increased tip rigidity with a much greater immunity to breakage than traditional WLCPS probes used in earlier-generation test sockets. The Atlas 030 has 0.310 mm of compliance for bump structures that requires a larger compliance window for reliable contacting in high parallel test applications.

Bert Brost, Senior Product Managers, explains: “We are very proud of the positive result of the evaluation. The evaluation by the customer confirmed what we already knew, the Atlas 030 contactor is a high performance solution for WLCSP testing.”