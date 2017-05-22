North American semiconductor equipment industry posts June 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.29 billion in billings worldwide in June 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the June Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in June 2017 was $2.29 billion. The billings figure is 0.8 percent higher than the final May 2017 level of $2.27 billion, and is 33.4 percent higher than the June 2016 billings level of $1.72 billion.

“Through the first half of the year, 2017 equipment billings are 50 percent above the same period last year,” said Dan Tracy, senior director, Industry Research & Statistics, SEMI. “While month-to-month growth is slowing, 2017 will be a remarkable growth year for the semiconductor capital equipment industry.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year January 2017 $1,859.4 52.3% February 2017 $1,974.0 63.9% March 2017 $2,079.7 73.7% April 2017 $2,136.4 46.3% May 2017 (final) $2,270.5 41.8% June 2017 (prelim) $2,288.9 33.4%