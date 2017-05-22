North American semiconductor equipment industry posts June 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.29 billion in billings worldwide in June 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the June Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.
SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in June 2017 was $2.29 billion. The billings figure is 0.8 percent higher than the final May 2017 level of $2.27 billion, and is 33.4 percent higher than the June 2016 billings level of $1.72 billion.
“Through the first half of the year, 2017 equipment billings are 50 percent above the same period last year,” said Dan Tracy, senior director, Industry Research & Statistics, SEMI. “While month-to-month growth is slowing, 2017 will be a remarkable growth year for the semiconductor capital equipment industry.”
The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
|
Billings
(3-mo. avg)
|
Year-Over-Year
|
January 2017
|
$1,859.4
|
52.3%
|
February 2017
|
$1,974.0
|
63.9%
|
March 2017
|
$2,079.7
|
73.7%
|
April 2017
|
$2,136.4
|
46.3%
|
May 2017 (final)
|
$2,270.5
|
41.8%
|
June 2017 (prelim)
|
$2,288.9
|
33.4%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), July 2017
SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.