Professors from Oregon State University, University of Texas at Austin to be honored for excellence in semiconductor research

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), in consultation with the Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), today announced the winners of its 2017 University Research Award: Dr. Gabor C. Temes, professor of electrical and computer engineering at Oregon State University (OSU), and Dr. Sanjay Banerjee, professor of electrical and computer engineering and director of the Microelectronics Research Center at The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin). Drs. Temes and Banerjee will receive the awards in conjunction with the SIA Annual Award Dinner on Nov. 14, 2017 in San Jose, Calif.

“Research is at the root of all innovation, breathing life into new technologies that have strengthened our industry, spurred economic growth, and improved people’s lives,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA, which represents U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research. “Throughout their careers, Professors Temes and Banerjee have epitomized excellence in scientific research, leading efforts to advance semiconductor technology and strengthen America’s technological leadership. We are pleased to recognize Dr. Temes and Dr. Banerjee for their groundbreaking achievements.”

Neuffer also highlighted the importance of government investments in basic research funded through agencies like the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and applauded recently announced public-private initiatives at the U.S. Department of Energy and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) aimed at advancing semiconductor research. He expressed SIA’s readiness to work with the Trump Administration and Congress to ensure enactment of a fiscal year 2018 budget that prioritizes investments in basic research.

“The University Research Award was established to recognize lifetime achievements in semiconductor research by university faculty,” said Ken Hansen, president & CEO of SRC. “Drs. Temes and Banerjee have repeatedly advanced the state-of-the-art semiconductor design and technology in their respective fields. These esteemed professors’ influence on their students has produced new leaders and contributors in the semiconductor industry. The research output from the cooperative universities plays an integral role in next-generation innovations. It is with great appreciation and admiration that the entire SRC team congratulates Dr. Temes and Dr. Banerjee.”

Dr. Temes will receive the honor for excellence in design research. In particular, he will be recognized for contributions in interface electronics, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters, switched-capacitor filters and amplifiers, and sensor interfaces. Before joining OSU, Dr. Temes held academic positions at the Technical University of Budapest, Stanford University, and UCLA. He also worked in industry at Northern Electric R&D Laboratories (now Bell-Northern Research), as well as at Ampex Corp. Dr. Temes received his undergraduate education at the Technical University and Eotvos University in Budapest, Hungary, and his Ph.D. in electrical engineering from University of Ottawa, Canada.

Dr. Banerjee will receive the award for excellence in technology research. Specifically, he will be honored for contributions in MOS and nanostructure device modeling, Si-Ge-C heterostructure devices, and ultra-shallow junction technology. Before joining the Cockrell School of Engineering at UT Austin, Dr. Banerjee was at Texas Instruments from 1983-1987, where he worked on polysilicon transistors and dynamic random access trench memory cells used by Texas Instruments in the world’s first 4Megabit DRAM. He received his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, and his M.S. and Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, all in electrical engineering.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry's top honor
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong
IC deposition materials market forecast of $1.2B by 2021
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Big data in autonomous driving
Day 3 of SEMICON West: Don't Miss
Solid State Technology and SEMI announce the 2017 Best of West Award winner

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

IBM scientists observe elusive gravitational effect in solid-state physics
China will dominate the global semiconductor market in the next 5 years
Researchers find path to discovering new topological materials
Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches
AIM Photonics welcomes Mentor as newest Tier 1 member

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

IBM scientists observe elusive gravitational effect in solid-state physics
China will dominate the global semiconductor market in the next 5 years
AIM Photonics welcomes Mentor as newest Tier 1 member
Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry's top honor

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry's top honor
2H17 DRAM, NAND ASP growth to cool, but yearly growth strong
Hamburg researchers develop new transistor concept
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks

MEMS ARTICLES

MagnaChip and ELAN Microelectronics announce partnership
Breathable, wearable electronics on skin for long-term health monitoring
Hamburg researchers develop new transistor concept
Researchers develop a novel type of optical fiber that preserves the properties of light

LEDS ARTICLES

Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches
ALD tools evolve with industry needs
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase
Harnessing hopping hydrogens for high-efficiency OLEDs

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches
Digital revolution: The path to innovation is opened by disruption
AI and collaboration key to future success
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...