Second quarter 2017 silicon wafer shipments increase quarter-over-quarter

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments increased during the second quarter 2017 when compared to first quarter 2017 area shipments according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

Total silicon wafer area shipments were 2,978 million square inches during the most recent quarter, a 4.2 percent increase from the 2,858 million square inches shipped during the previous quarter. New quarterly total area shipments are 10.1 percent higher than second quarter 2016 shipments and are at their highest recorded quarterly level.

“For the fifth consecutive quarter, global silicon wafer volume shipments have shipped at record levels,” said Chungwei (C.W.) Lee (李崇偉), chairman of SEMI SMG and spokesman, VP, Corporate Development and chief auditor of GlobalWafers (環球晶圓). “These record levels are being driven by both 200mm and 300mm shipments.”

Silicon* Area Shipment Trends

Source: SEMI, (www.semi.org), July 2017

Millions of Square Inches 1Q2016 2Q2016 3Q2016 4Q2016 1Q2017 2Q2017 Total 2,538 2,706 2,730 2,764 2,858 2,978

*Semiconductor applications only

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics. The highly engineered thin round disks are produced in various diameters (from one inch to 12 inches) and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices or “chips” are fabricated.

All data cited in this release is inclusive of polished silicon wafers, including virgin test wafers and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped by the wafer manufacturers to the end-users.

The Silicon Manufacturers Group acts as an independent special interest group within the SEMI structure and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi, etc.). The purpose of the group is to facilitate collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.