Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017

In its upcoming Mid-Year Update to The McClean Report 2017 (to be released at the end of July), IC Insights forecasts that the 2017 global electronic systems market will grow by only 2% to $1,493 billion while the worldwide semiconductor market is expected to surge by 15% this year to $419.1 billion. Moreover, IC Insights forecasts that the total semiconductor market will exceed $500.0 billion four years from now in 2021.  If the 2017 forecasts come to fruition, the average semiconductor content in an electronic system will reach 28.1%, an all-time record (Figure 1).

Figure 1

Figure 1

Historically, the driving force behind the higher average annual growth rate of the semiconductor industry as compared to the electronic systems market is the increasing value or content of semiconductors used in electronic systems.  With global unit shipments of cellphones (0%), automobiles (2%), and PCs (-2%) forecast to be weak in 2017, the disparity between the slow growth in the electronic systems market and high growth of the semiconductor market is directly due to the increasing content of semiconductors in electronic systems.

While the trend of increasing semiconductor content has been evident for the past 30 years, the big jump in the average semiconductor content in electronic systems in 2017 is expected to be primarily due to the huge surge in DRAM and NAND flash ASPs and below average electronic system sales growth this year. After dipping slightly to 28.6% in 2020, the semiconductor content figure is expected to climb to 28.9% in 2021, an average yearly gain over the 2016-2021 timeperiod of about 0.8 percentage points.

Of course, the trend of increasingly higher semiconductor value in electronic systems has a limit. Extrapolating an annual increase in the percent semiconductor figure indefinitely would, at some point in the future, result in the semiconductor content of an electronic system reaching 100%.  Whatever the ultimate ceiling is, once it is reached, the average annual growth for the semiconductor industry will closely track that of the electronic systems market (i.e., about 4% per year).  In IC Insights’ opinion, the “ceiling” is at least 30% but will not be reached within the forecast period.

The 250+ page Mid-Year Update to the 2017 edition of The McClean Report further describes IC Insights’ IC market forecast data for 2017-2021.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Big data in autonomous driving
Day 3 of SEMICON West: Don't Miss
Solid State Technology and SEMI announce the 2017 Best of West Award winner
$49.4B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record, Korea at top
Day 2 of SEMICON West: Don't Miss
How low can we go?

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
PLAT4M matures three silicon photonic platforms
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards
ASM International launches Intrepid epitaxy tool

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards
ASM International launches Intrepid epitaxy tool

PACKAGING ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
PLAT4M matures three silicon photonic platforms
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards

MEMS ARTICLES

Digital revolution: The path to innovation is opened by disruption
AI and collaboration key to future success
Exploring smart sensor explosive growth
How low can we go?

LEDS ARTICLES

ALD tools evolve with industry needs
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase
Harnessing hopping hydrogens for high-efficiency OLEDs
Pixelligent Technologies awarded $2.15M in grant funding from U.S. Departments of Energy, Defense

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Digital revolution: The path to innovation is opened by disruption
AI and collaboration key to future success
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...