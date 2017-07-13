Solid State Technology and SEMI announce the 2017 Best of West Award winner

Solid State Technology and SEMI today announced the recipient of the 2017 “Best of West” Award — Microtronic Inc.— for its EAGLEview 5. The award recognizes important product and technology developments in the electronics manufacturing supply chain. Held in conjunction with SEMICON West, the largest and most influential electronics manufacturing exposition in North America, the Best of West finalists were selected based on their financial impact on the industry, engineering or scientific achievement, and/or societal impact.

Microtronic’s EAGLEview 5 Macro Defect Management Platform is the new, yield-enhancing, breakthrough macro defect inspection platform that was developed ─ and deployed in production ─ through collaboration with several leading device manufacturers who wanted to standardize and unify wafer defect management throughout their fab. Innovations include: dramatically improved defect detection; level-specific sorting; and integration with manual microscopes. (Process Control, Metrology and Test Category; North Hall Booth #5467)

EAGLEview 5

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

One thought on “Solid State Technology and SEMI announce the 2017 Best of West Award winner

  1. Al Shultz

    Congratulations to Microtronic on a smart and very useful tool that can help connect the dots and pull a lot more wafer defect data together across the fab.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Big data in autonomous driving
Day 3 of SEMICON West: Don't Miss
Solid State Technology and SEMI announce the 2017 Best of West Award winner
$49.4B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record, Korea at top
Day 2 of SEMICON West: Don't Miss
How low can we go?

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
PLAT4M matures three silicon photonic platforms
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards
ASM International launches Intrepid epitaxy tool

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards
ASM International launches Intrepid epitaxy tool

PACKAGING ARTICLES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES and VeriSilicon to enable single-chip solution for next-gen IoT networks
PLAT4M matures three silicon photonic platforms
Semiconductor content in electronic systems forecast to set new record in 2017
Applied Materials announces 2017 Supplier of the Year Awards

MEMS ARTICLES

Digital revolution: The path to innovation is opened by disruption
AI and collaboration key to future success
Exploring smart sensor explosive growth
How low can we go?

LEDS ARTICLES

ALD tools evolve with industry needs
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase
Harnessing hopping hydrogens for high-efficiency OLEDs
Pixelligent Technologies awarded $2.15M in grant funding from U.S. Departments of Energy, Defense

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Digital revolution: The path to innovation is opened by disruption
AI and collaboration key to future success
Semiconductor advances could enable endless complexity increase
New class of 'soft' semiconductors could transform HD displays

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...