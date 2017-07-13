Solid State Technology and SEMI announce the 2017 Best of West Award winner

Solid State Technology and SEMI today announced the recipient of the 2017 “Best of West” Award — Microtronic Inc.— for its EAGLEview 5. The award recognizes important product and technology developments in the electronics manufacturing supply chain. Held in conjunction with SEMICON West, the largest and most influential electronics manufacturing exposition in North America, the Best of West finalists were selected based on their financial impact on the industry, engineering or scientific achievement, and/or societal impact.

Microtronic’s EAGLEview 5 Macro Defect Management Platform is the new, yield-enhancing, breakthrough macro defect inspection platform that was developed ─ and deployed in production ─ through collaboration with several leading device manufacturers who wanted to standardize and unify wafer defect management throughout their fab. Innovations include: dramatically improved defect detection; level-specific sorting; and integration with manual microscopes. (Process Control, Metrology and Test Category; North Hall Booth #5467)