SUNY Poly-led AIM Photonics and NY-Power Electronics Manufacturing Consortium to highlight research, collaboration at SEMICON West 2017

SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly), in partnership with Empire State Development (ESD), the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics), and the New York Power Electronics Manufacturing Consortium (NY-PEMC) today announced that a number of the institution’s leading researchers, scientists from a number of SUNY Poly’s corporate partners, and New York State economic development experts will share research and development updates at the globally recognized SEMICON West 2017 conference, which is taking place July 11 through 13 in San Francisco, California.

During this year’s engagement, researchers based at SUNY Poly’s Albany campus will present progress reports for a number of initiatives it is spearheading across New York State, including updates on AIM Photonics and the NY-PEMC, which are ramping up capabilities related to the development of next-generation photonics-based technologies, quantum computing, and silicon carbide-based power electronics, respectively, in addition to spurring economic engagement activities throughout New York State.

“Empire State Development is proud to once again collaborate with our partners at SUNY Poly and Upstate New York’s economic development organizations to showcase New York State’s high-tech research, development and business growth opportunities at SEMICON West,” said Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky. “Our strategic approach and improved business climate are successfully attracting innovative firms and entrepreneurs, and we’re looking forward to sharing our story with attendees and business leaders from around the world, particularly those who can benefit from the cutting-edge work being done in power electronics and photonics.”

“As a leading member of the AIM Photonics and NY-PEMC initiatives that are driving R&D in key areas, SUNY Poly is proud to work with Empire State Development at SEMICON West 2017 to share current progress with industry leaders who will be attending this year’s conference and exhibition,” said SUNY Poly Interim President Dr. Bahgat Sammakia. “By partnering with world-leading corporations, institutions, and organizations in the high-tech arena to share how further collaboration can help drive innovation and growth in New York State, SUNY Poly is thrilled once again to play a significant role at SEMICON West.”

At this year’s SEMICON West conference, SUNY Poly presenters, including SUNY Poly Vice President for Research and CEO of AIM Photonics Dr. Michael Liehr and SUNY Poly Associate Vice President for Business, Wafer Processing and CMO of AIM Photonics Frank Tolic will provide updates on the SUNY Poly-led AIM Photonics initiative as it begins building and equipping the Rochester-based photonics Test, Assembly, and Packaging (TAP) facility. To date, AIM Photonics has seen increasing interest in membership, with more than 80 signed members and additional interested collaborators from across the United States, including those representing areas ranging from industry and academia to government. More specifically, AIM Photonics and SUNY Poly leaders will provide presentations on topics such as, “The integrated silicon photonics 21st century revolution,” and “Leveraging state-of-the-art fabrication to advance quantum computing technologies,” among others. In addition, presentations will also detail AIM Academy and workforce development efforts meant to ensure that AIM Photonics-related jobs will be filled from a pool of diverse, highly qualified candidates.

“As the national AIM Photonics initiative hits its stride, initializing important research and development work and the high-tech infrastructure to drive New York State’s innovative ecosystem, as well as significant R&D nodes across the United States, we are thrilled to be able to share AIM’s opportunities with the many researchers and business leaders at SEMICON West,” said Dr. Liehr. “During this year’s engagement, AIM Photonics is eager to share updates related to the development of the TAP facility in Rochester, New York, as well as its latest offerings which can enable meaningful, cost-effective collaborations via the leveraging of the initiative’s PDK (Process Design Kit) and MPW (Multi Project Wafer) capabilities.”

A New York Nanotechnology Summit, scheduled to take place Wednesday, July 12, from 8am – Noon at the PARC55 Hotel, will provide SEMICON West participants with an opportunity to network and learn more about New York State’s research and business opportunities in the nanotechnology sector, especially as it relates to semiconductor, integrated photonics, power electronics, packaging, and other nanotechnology-related R&D and commercialization efforts. Representatives from AIM Photonics, NY-PEMC, SUNY Poly, New York Economic Development Agencies, and industry leaders IBM, GE, TEL, Mentor, Infinera, Coventor, Cadence, and Eastman Business Park will offer key technology insights, program updates, and information about future partnership and business opportunities, in addition to details about shovel ready, cost-effective and efficient locations for companies that are looking for growth.

Additionally, at this year’s SEMICON West engagement, NY-PEMC representatives will also provide presentations detailing the initiative’s progress as SUNY Poly, in partnership with General Electric, drive the high volume manufacturing and packaging of power electronic devices and systems that are smaller, faster, and more efficient than current silicon-based computer chips. The presentations will offer details related to the successful first production of silicon carbide-based patterned wafers at the NY-PEMC’s 150mm SiC foundry, which was announced in February. For example, NY-PEMC’s Brian Sapp will present, “The New York Power Electronics Manufacturing Consortium: Enabling the Power Electronics Revolution,” which will offer further insight into SUNY Poly’s Albany NanoTech Complex and its power electronics capabilities, as well as the state-of-the-art power electronics packaging facility at SUNY Poly’s Computer Chip Commercialization Center (Quad-C) fab, which is located in Utica, New York, where partner Danfoss Silicon Power will package modules and power blocks for industrial, automotive, and renewable energy applications.

Complementing the various research-based presentations by AIM Photonics and NY-PEMC-focused researchers and partners, the more than 26,000 expected attendees of the SEMICON West 2017 conference and exhibition will also be able to learn more about those initiatives and SUNY Poly’s top tier resources and capabilities by visiting the New York State Pavilion in Booth #7837, which will feature representatives from SUNY Poly, Empire State Development, NY Loves Nanotech, AIM Photonics, and NY-PEMC, as well as a patterned 150mm SiC wafer produced by the consortium. At the prominently located exhibition booth, program leaders, scientists, and others will provide information about New York State’s high-tech corridor and related economic engagement incentives, as well as opportunities for interested organizations in a number of innovation-based industries. Booth number 7837 will be located in the Moscone Center’s West Hall, Level One, and representatives will be available from Tuesday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SEMICON West is an annual tradeshow for the microelectronics manufacturing industries and their supply chains. There, researchers present their cutting-edge work via keynote addresses, executive panels, and technical and business sessions to attendees from around the world. In addition to the more than 600 expected exhibitors and hundreds of product displays, the event also features applications and topics ranging from micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) to nanoelectronics and the internet of things (IoT).