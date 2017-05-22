Taiwan largest semiconductor materials market, as SEMICON Taiwan approaches

Taiwan is the world’s largest consumer of semiconductor materials for the seventh consecutive year, bringing new opportunities in this increasingly critical sector.  SEMICON Taiwan (13-15 September), held at Taipei’s Nangang Exhibition Center, will feature over 1,700 booths and 700 exhibitors, and more than 45,000 attendees from the global electronics manufacturing supply chain. This year, in addition to the much-anticipated Executive Summit, themed “Transformation: A Key to Solution,” 27 international forums will be held, exploring major issues. Speakers from TSMC, UMC, Powerchip, NVIDIA, Micron and Amkor will share their insights on trends and strategies of the next-generation electronics industry.

According to the SEMI Material Market Data Report, Taiwan’s semiconductor materials consumption was US$9.8 billion in 2016 − the world’s largest. Global semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings reached US$13.1 billion in Q1 2017, exceeding the record quarterly high set in Q3 2000. These figures signal that application drivers will continue to drive the development of a supply chain feeding their manufacturing processes, equipment and materials.

“As SEMICON Taiwan celebrates its 22nd year, the exhibition area will be expanded to closely align with the four major trends of applications in the market, which include Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Manufacturing, Smart Transportation, and Smart Medtech,” said Terry Tsao, president of SEMI Taiwan. “This year, SEMICON Taiwan aims to increasingly connect the entire manufacturing ecosystem vertically and horizontally. In addition, it will provide an overview of market trends and leading technologies in the industry, with forums and business matching activities which will enable collaboration and new opportunities.”

Theme Pavilions and Region Pavilions Focus on Opportunities

In addition to the eight customary theme pavilions, five new pavilions are featured this year, and to promote cross-border collaboration, eight regional pavilions are offered. The 21 pavilions include:

Theme Pavilions
  • Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)
  • Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)
  • High-Tech Facility
  • Materials
  • Precision Machinery
  • Secondary Market
  • Smart Manufacturing & Automation
  • Taiwan Localization

 
New Theme Pavilions
  • Circular Economy
  • Compound Semiconductor
  • Flexible Hybrid Electronics/Micro-LED
  • Laser
  • Opto Semiconductor

 
Regional Pavilions
  • Cross-Strait
  • German
  • Holland High-Tech
  • Korean
  • Kyushu (Japan)
  • Okinawa (Japan)
  • Silicon Europe
  • Singapore

Co-located with SEMICON Taiwan 2017, the SiP Global Summit will discuss three key system-in-package topics:

  • Package Innovation in Automotive
  • 3D IC, 3D interconnection for AI and High-end Computing
  • Innovative Embedded Substrate and Fan-Out Technology to Enable 3D-SiP Devices

Participants will share trends on 2.5D/3D IC technologies, and the evolution and challenges of embedded technologies and wafer level packaging.

This is the first year that the International Test Conference (ITC) will be co-located with SEMICON Taiwan 2017, also marking the first time that ITC is held in Asia. The conference will focus on the rapid growth of emerging applications like IoT and automotive electronics, and how testing technologies are challenged by rapid advancements of manufacturing processes, 3D stacking and SiP.

For more information about SEMICON Taiwan 2017, please visit www.semicontaiwan.org or follow us on Facebook.

