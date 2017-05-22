What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?

BY PETE SINGER, Editor-in-Chief

Do you know what’s coming? The semiconductor industry is evolving rapidly, driven by new demands from an increasingly diverse array of applications, including the IoT, 5G telecommunication, autonomous driving, virtual and augmented reality, and artificial intelligence/deep learning. Solid State Technology will be conducting a new survey will take aim at understanding what this evolution means to the semicon-ductor manufacturing industry supply chain in terms of the technology that will be needed.

IoT alone is expected to drive not only a huge demand for sensors, but a far more sophisticated cloud computing infrastructure that will employ the most advanced logic and memory chips available, including 7 and 5nm logic devices and 3D NAND. The survey will provide answer to questions such as:

  • What new materials are going into volume production and what kind of challenges do they create in terms of availability, handling and disposal?
  • How are fabs dealing with more complex devices structures such as FinFETs and 3D NAND which can create new pressures on process control, yield, and economics?
  • EUV lithography is expected to be in volume production for the 5nm node, if not sooner. What new opportunities and challenges will this create in the supply chain for process equipment, materials and inspection tools?
  • 200mm fabs are seeing a resurgence, in part due to the booming market for IoT devices and sensors. How will this impact the leading edge?
  • What kind of new challenges and opportunities exist in heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging?

The survey will be conducted across the entire Solid State Technology audience, which includes more than 180,000 engineering and management professionals in 181 countries. The report will be compiled by Solid State Technology editors, who will add valuable insights and interpretations based on decades of experience.

Stay tuned for the survey – we welcome your input!

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach $1.2B by 2022
Former Micron CEO Mark Durcan to receive semiconductor industry's top honor

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Universities obtain new funding from nano-bio manufacturing consortium
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
Enhanced vacuum security using advanced sub-fab monitoring and data analytics
In-line metrology for characterization and control of extreme wafer thinning of bonded wafers
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
Enhanced vacuum security using advanced sub-fab monitoring and data analytics
In-line metrology for characterization and control of extreme wafer thinning of bonded wafers
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?

PACKAGING ARTICLES

The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages

MEMS ARTICLES

Universities obtain new funding from nano-bio manufacturing consortium
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Dow Corning receives Global Supplier Award from Bosch

LEDS ARTICLES

What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Brewer Science earns Perfect Quality Award from ON Semiconductor
UV-C LED research company selects Veeco MOCVD system for nanowire on graphene development
TrendForce reports 'micro LED-like' products will be available in 2018

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Ultrathin device harvests electricity from human motion
TrendForce reports 'micro LED-like' products will be available in 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...