Covalent Metrology expands into a new facility

Covalent Metrology announced today that it has consolidated operations in a larger facility located in Santa Clara, CA. The new facility is positioned near Highway 101 and just off the San Tomas Expressway, reducing travel time for customers on the Peninsula or in the East Bay wishing to be present during measurement sessions. With more than 3,000 ft2 of available space, the facility allows co-location of the Covalent team and existing tools and provides ample room for further growth.

Consolidating operations will help the company better serve its customers, facilitating smoother communication and providing easier access to the tools. This is of particular importance because Covalent encourages Analytical Service customers to attend measurement sessions when possible. Being present during measurements offers customers the opportunity to provide dynamic feedback, tending to lead to more relevant results and better understanding of those results.

The new location includes a room dedicated to AFM operations, as well as a large open area that will welcome new tools as the company expands and more metrology techniques are added to the portfolio. Covalent Metrology was founded by Craig Hunter, previously founding general manager of both the thin film solar business at Applied Materials and the Clean Energy Group at Intermolecular. Mr. Hunter commented, “It is an exciting time at Covalent as we move into a new and larger facility, having the team all together and focused on growing our offerings and improving our services. There is a real “start-up” energy about the place as we strive to make a dent on the materials innovation ecosystem. We are still small but our ambition—to improve R&D efficiency by providing customers better data, faster and cheaper—is large.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach $1.2B by 2022

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Covalent Metrology expands into a new facility
What is the status of III-N technology?
Toshiba Memory's investment in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations
​GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Silicon Mobility deliver the industry’s first automotive FPCU to boost performance for hybrid and electric vehicles
Gen. Keith Alexander to deliver keynote address at SIA's 40th Anniversary Award Dinner

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Covalent Metrology expands into a new facility
What is the status of III-N technology?
Toshiba Memory's investment in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations
​GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Silicon Mobility deliver the industry’s first automotive FPCU to boost performance for hybrid and electric vehicles

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing

MEMS ARTICLES

Alkaline soil, sensible sensor
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
Analog Devices joins University of Michigan’s Mcity Initiative for advancing connected and autonomous vehicles
Universities obtain new funding from nano-bio manufacturing consortium

LEDS ARTICLES

What is the status of III-N technology?
Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography
OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...