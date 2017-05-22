Everspin Announces 1-Gigabit MRAM

Everspin Technologies, Inc. has begun sampling its new 1-Gigabit Spin Torque Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (ST-MRAM) with lead customers. This product delivers a high-endurance, persistent memory with a DDR4-compatible interface. These features enable storage system vendors to enhance the reliability and performance of storage devices and systems by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries. Enterprise SSD designers can take advantage of fast persistent memory that is inherently power fail-safe while also reducing write amplification and overprovisioning, common limitations for NAND Flash based SSDs.

The 1 Gb MRAM is produced in 28nm CMOS on 300mm wafers in partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, utilizing Everspin’s patented perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction (pMTJ) technology. The rapid development of the 1Gb part is a direct result of the high degree of scalability of the pMTJ, moving from 40nm to 28nm processes in less than one year through our close partnership with Global Foundries.

“We are very excited to begin sampling our 1 Gb product,” said Phill LoPresti, Everspin’s President and CEO. “Getting our latest technology into customers’ hands so they can develop their products to take advantage of the unique capabilities of high-endurance, fast, persistent memory is a significant milestone for Everspin.”

Everspin will be demonstrating the EMD4E001G at the upcoming Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara on August 7-10. This latest ST-MRAM product provides 4 times the capacity of Everspin’s current 256Mb DDR3 ST-MRAM and will be shown running in Everspin’s nvNITRO storage accelerator products.