Everspin Announces 1-Gigabit MRAM

Everspin Technologies, Inc. has begun sampling its new 1-Gigabit Spin Torque Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (ST-MRAM) with lead customers. This product delivers a high-endurance, persistent memory with a DDR4-compatible interface. These features enable storage system vendors to enhance the reliability and performance of storage devices and systems by delivering protection against power loss without the use of supercapacitors or batteries. Enterprise SSD designers can take advantage of fast persistent memory that is inherently power fail-safe while also reducing write amplification and overprovisioning, common limitations for NAND Flash based SSDs.

The 1 Gb MRAM is produced in 28nm CMOS on 300mm wafers in partnership with GLOBALFOUNDRIES, utilizing Everspin’s patented perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction (pMTJ) technology. The rapid development of the 1Gb part is a direct result of the high degree of scalability of the pMTJ, moving from 40nm to 28nm processes in less than one year through our close partnership with Global Foundries.

“We are very excited to begin sampling our 1 Gb product,” said Phill LoPresti, Everspin’s President and CEO. “Getting our latest technology into customers’ hands so they can develop their products to take advantage of the unique capabilities of high-endurance, fast, persistent memory is a significant milestone for Everspin.”

Everspin will be demonstrating the EMD4E001G at the upcoming Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara on August 7-10. This latest ST-MRAM product provides 4 times the capacity of Everspin’s current 256Mb DDR3 ST-MRAM and will be shown running in Everspin’s nvNITRO storage accelerator products.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 10.2% in 2017
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016
Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Everspin Announces 1-Gigabit MRAM
Harnessing the properties of a remarkable 2-D material
Global Memory Card Market to Exceed $9 billion by 2021
Textured LED gives green light to Li-Fi
Brain-mimicking nanomaterials for A.I. retina receive $7M research grant

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Everspin Announces 1-Gigabit MRAM
Global Memory Card Market to Exceed $9 billion by 2021
Samsung introduces far-reaching V-NAND memory solutions to tackle data processing and storage challenges
NanoString and Lam Research announce strategic development collaboration

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Samsung introduces far-reaching V-NAND memory solutions to tackle data processing and storage challenges
GLOBALFOUNDRIES demonstrates 2.5D high-bandwidth memory solution
Toshiba announces next generation client SSD with 64-layer 3D Flash memory
IntelliProp announces Gen-Z persistent memory controller combining DRAM and NAND

MEMS ARTICLES

Brain-mimicking nanomaterials for A.I. retina receive $7M research grant
NanoString and Lam Research announce strategic development collaboration
Intel completes tender offer for Mobileye
Opto-mechanical technique circumvents mechanical losses using the action of light

LEDS ARTICLES

Textured LED gives green light to Li-Fi
What is the status of III-N technology?
Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography
OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...