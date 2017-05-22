Gary Locke joins nLIGHT, Inc. Board of Directors

nLIGHT, Inc., a U.S. company in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced the appointment of Gary Locke to its board of directors effective immediately.

The experience that Locke brings will help nLIGHT continuing its growth and expansion, including the addition of key manufacturing jobs at its locations in Vancouver, Washington, and Hillsboro, Oregon. With more than $100 million in sales in 2016, the company has experienced over 30 percent growth, more than half of which comes in the form of U.S. exports.

“Gary’s broad experience in both the public and private sector will add a valuable perspective to our board of directors,” said Scott Keeney, co-founder and chief executive officer. “We are honored to have him serve as a director and look forward to benefiting from his judgment and counsel.”

As two-term Governor of Washington State from 1997 to 2005, Locke fostered economic relations between China and the state, helping to more than double Washington’s exports to China. Under his leadership, the State of Washingtonranked as one of the nation’s four best-managed states.

From 2009 to 2011, Locke served as Secretary of Commerce of the United States where he led export control reform effort that both strengthened national security and eased licensing burdens for high-tech exports to partners, allowing U.S. companies to be more competitive in the global market.

As U.S. Ambassador to China from 2011 to 2014, Locke worked to open markets for U.S.-made goods and services.

 

Since leaving public office, Locke has remained steadfastly committed to facilitating American business and trade. As legal counsel for the Seattle-based international law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, Locke currently consults clients on issues regarding international trade, regulatory and investment policies.

Locke holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Yale University and a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University.

“I am excited to join the board of nLIGHT,” said Locke. “nLIGHT has a long track record of innovation in lasers and is well positioned for continued strong growth in global markets.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor industry capital spending forecast to jump 20% in 2017
TowerJazz and Tacoma announce a partnership for a new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing, China
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 10.2% in 2017
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016
Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Analog Devices’ monitoring initiative aims to improve crop quality, yields, and boost profitability of local farmers
Bond dissociation energies for transition metal silicides accurately determined
Infrared laser: At the heart of the industry in coming years
Gary Locke joins nLIGHT, Inc. Board of Directors
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts July 2017 billings

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Bond dissociation energies for transition metal silicides accurately determined
Gary Locke joins nLIGHT, Inc. Board of Directors
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts July 2017 billings
SiFive and Rambus to provide IP to the 'DesignShare' economy

PACKAGING ARTICLES

LTX-Credence ships the 600th PAx test system for testing RF front end devices
MRSI Systems launches high speed die bonder for photonics high volume manufacturing
Semiconductor industry capital spending forecast to jump 20% in 2017
TowerJazz and Tacoma announce a partnership for a new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing, China

MEMS ARTICLES

Analog Devices’ monitoring initiative aims to improve crop quality, yields, and boost profitability of local farmers
Stretchable biofuel cells extract energy from sweat to power wearable devices
SiFive and Rambus to provide IP to the 'DesignShare' economy
MRSI Systems launches high speed die bonder for photonics high volume manufacturing

LEDS ARTICLES

Infrared laser: At the heart of the industry in coming years
Stretchable biofuel cells extract energy from sweat to power wearable devices
Textured LED gives green light to Li-Fi
What is the status of III-N technology?

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

OLED encapsulation materials market to grow 16% CAGR to $233M by 2021
Ultrathin Layers with Large Contact Area on Carbon Fibers as High-Performance Electrode
Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography
OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...