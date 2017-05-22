Gary Locke joins nLIGHT, Inc. Board of Directors

nLIGHT, Inc., a U.S. company in high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers, today announced the appointment of Gary Locke to its board of directors effective immediately.

The experience that Locke brings will help nLIGHT continuing its growth and expansion, including the addition of key manufacturing jobs at its locations in Vancouver, Washington, and Hillsboro, Oregon. With more than $100 million in sales in 2016, the company has experienced over 30 percent growth, more than half of which comes in the form of U.S. exports.

“Gary’s broad experience in both the public and private sector will add a valuable perspective to our board of directors,” said Scott Keeney, co-founder and chief executive officer. “We are honored to have him serve as a director and look forward to benefiting from his judgment and counsel.”

As two-term Governor of Washington State from 1997 to 2005, Locke fostered economic relations between China and the state, helping to more than double Washington’s exports to China. Under his leadership, the State of Washingtonranked as one of the nation’s four best-managed states.

From 2009 to 2011, Locke served as Secretary of Commerce of the United States where he led export control reform effort that both strengthened national security and eased licensing burdens for high-tech exports to partners, allowing U.S. companies to be more competitive in the global market.

As U.S. Ambassador to China from 2011 to 2014, Locke worked to open markets for U.S.-made goods and services.

Since leaving public office, Locke has remained steadfastly committed to facilitating American business and trade. As legal counsel for the Seattle-based international law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, Locke currently consults clients on issues regarding international trade, regulatory and investment policies.

Locke holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Yale University and a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University.

“I am excited to join the board of nLIGHT,” said Locke. “nLIGHT has a long track record of innovation in lasers and is well positioned for continued strong growth in global markets.”