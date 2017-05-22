Global GaAs wafers market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2021

The “Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Wafers Market 2017-2021″ report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global gallium arsenide wafer market to decline at a CAGR of 11.9% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shutdown of 2G network. High-speed Internet has now become readily available worldwide. The data speed of a 4G connection is 10 times faster 3G data speed. This high-speed connectivity results in faster browsing, uninterrupted streaming of videos, and improved GPS performance. Thus, countries are now focusing on the adoption of 3G or 4G connectivity and shutting down 2G network spectrums.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing adoption of smartphones. Shipments of smartphones will reach 2.16 billion units by 2021, which is a significant increase from around 1.6 billion units in 2016. The major driving factor responsible for this growth is the rising smartphone penetration in countries with high population density such as China, India, and Brazil. The growth in the shipment volume of smartphones will drive the demand for GaAs wafers used in mobile handsets, particularly for mobile power amplifiers.

