Global Memory Card Market to Exceed $9 billion by 2021

In their recent global memory cards market report, Technavio announced that the market for memory cards will reach $9.025 billion by 2021. That’s up from $8.83 billion in 2016, a CAGR of approximately 0.45%.

Important factors that impede the market growth are enhanced in-built memory capacity in smartphones and proliferation of the cloud. The market deceleration is further enhanced by the decrease in average selling price of memory cards. Technology advances like faster read/write speed, enhanced durability, smaller form factors, and improved cost efficiency, have helped sustain the use of memory cards in smartphones and cameras.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global memory cards market consists of players that are well established in the global memory products and solutions market. Apart from storage capacity, compatibility, and reliability of stored data, vendors in the market are unable to showcase any other major variation in their products.

Top eight memory card market vendors

SanDisk

SanDisk is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of hardware storage products. It offers flash storage card products for a broad range of electronic systems and digital devices. Technologies used for developing flash storage card products include flash memory, controller, and firmware. The company provides its products to the mobile phone, consumer electronics, and computing markets.

Kingston Technology

Kingston Technology is one of the top manufacturers of memory modules, such as printed circuit boards with dynamic RAM, which increases the speed and capacity of computers and printers. The company focuses on capitalizing the potential markets by developing better products following a sustainable growth strategy.

Lexar (Micron Consumer Products Group)

Lexar is a fully owned subsidiary of Micron Consumer Products Group. Micron Consumer Products Group is the largest manufacturer of memory chips in the world. Lexar’s product lineup includes memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, and storage devices for original equipment manufacturers and retailers.

ADATA Technology

ADATA Technology is a Taiwanese storage and memory device manufacturer. Its product portfolio includes USB drives, dynamic RAM modules, and memory cards. It also caters to express cards, solid-state drive (SSD), and digital frame market.

Transcend Information

Transcend Information designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory modules, flash cards, USB drives, external hard drives, multimedia products, and accessories. The company makes consumer products like memory cards, adapters, portable devices, USB flash drives, external hard drives, SSDs, digital photo frames, memory modules, digital music players, card readers, and wireless and multimedia products.

Samsung Group

Samsung Group is one of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers and is the leading electronics company in South Korea. Samsung Electronics, a subsidiary of Samsung Group, is a pioneer in electronic products. It manufactures different consumer devices that include DVD players, digital still cameras, digital TVs, color monitors, computers, printers, and LCD panels. It offers semiconductors like static RAM, dynamic RAM, display drivers, and flash memory.

Sony

Sony is a major vendor in the memory cards market. It focuses on consumer and professional electronics in divisions such as entertainment, gaming, and financial service sectors. It is among the top 20 worldwide semiconductor sales leaders. It has segmented itself into three sectors, namely growth drivers, stable profit generators, and laggards.

Toshiba

Toshiba is involved in the R&D, sales, and manufacture of electronic and electric products. It sells storage devices under the electronic devices business domain. The company’s technology leadership, product diversification, and broad customer portfolio enabled it to become one of the leading players in the global memory cards market. One of the major growth strategies of the company is to expand its product portfolio continuously. The company primarily focuses on its R&D and engineering, and continuously invests to leverage its technology for better sales.

