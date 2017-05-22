HEIDENHAIN offers new angular positioning system for metrology and micromachining

The new SRP 5000 angular positioning system from HEIDENHAIN incorporates its high accuracy MRP 5000 angle encoder with accomplished bearing technology along with a unique ETEL torque motor with ultra-low detent torque. This combination allows for very high stiffness with low cost of ownership and can easily replace rotary air bearing systems used for metrology. Industries that could take advantage of the SRP 5000 system are semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and micromachining.

HEIDENHAIN's New SRP Angular Positioning System (PRNewsfoto/HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION)

HEIDENHAIN’s New SRP Angular Positioning System (PRNewsfoto/HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION)

The SRP 5000 is compact in size and is only 46.3mm in height and 124mm in diameter.

The system can be ordered in incremental or absolute models, where the incremental versions have encoders with 30,000 signal periods per revolution and system accuracies down to +/- 2.5 arc seconds. The absolute version has the same accuracy level and resolutions to 28 bits via the EnDat 2.2 interface.

The slotless iron-core ETEL torque motor has a peak torque of 2.7 Nm, a rated torque of 0.387Nm and the detent torque is just a mere 0.2% of the rated value. The motor is rated for 300 RPM and permits an extraordinarily smooth motion.

The SRP 5000 is best used with the AccurET position controllers from ETEL as absolute peak performance can be achieved with regard to dynamics, thermal management, and position stability. Other controllers can be used, however thermal overload protection must be maintained in the controller.

HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION is the North American subsidiary of DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, an international manufacturer of precision measurement and control equipment.  Our product line includes linear scales, rotary and angular encoders, digital readouts, length gauges, CNC controls, and machine inspection equipment.

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL.  As an international supplier of direct drive and motion control components and integrated systems, ETEL supports high tech industry with linear motors, torque motors, positioning stages, and motion controllers/systems.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach $1.2B by 2022

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
HEIDENHAIN offers new angular positioning system for metrology and micromachining
Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
Analog Devices joins University of Michigan’s Mcity Initiative for advancing connected and autonomous vehicles
A semiconductor that can beat the heat

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing

MEMS ARTICLES

Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
Analog Devices joins University of Michigan’s Mcity Initiative for advancing connected and autonomous vehicles
Universities obtain new funding from nano-bio manufacturing consortium
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Brewer Science earns Perfect Quality Award from ON Semiconductor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Ultrathin device harvests electricity from human motion

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...