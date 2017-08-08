IntelliProp announces Gen-Z persistent memory controller combining DRAM and NAND

IntelliProp, Inc., a developer of Intellectual Property (IP) Cores and semiconductors for Data Storage and Memory applications, announced today the IPA-PM185-CT, Gen-Z Persistent Memory Controller, code named “Cobra.” This controller combines DRAM and NAND and sits on the Gen-Z fabric, not the memory bus. Cobra has the ability to support byte addressability to DRAM cache and Block addressability to NAND flash supporting up to 32GB of DRAM and 6TB of NAND. IntelliProp is a member of the Gen-Z consortium and is working closely with a number of other companies to support the first multi-company Gen-Z demo, being shown this week at Flash Memory Summit.

IntelliProp is exhibiting at Flash Memory Summit, being held at the Santa Clara Convention Center, August 8-10, 2017. IntelliProp is in booth #821. The Gen-Z “Cobra” Controller along with other IP & ASSP demos will be shown at IntelliProp’s booth. The Gen-Z Cobra controller will also be showcased in the Gen-Z Consortium demo in booth #739.

IntelliProp is also showing the NVMe Host Accelerator IP Core, the IPC-NV164-HI. This Core will find primary application with companies doing FPGA and ASIC designs who need high performance connectivity with PCIe based NVMe storage devices. Compliant with the NVMe 1.3 specification, the NVMe Host Accelerator IP Core provides a simple firmware or RTL driven interface for data movement to and from an NVMe endpoint attached to a PCIe link. “We manage the command and completion queues in hardware to accelerate performance by off-loading the processor from needing to handle numerous interrupts,” said Hiren Patel, VP of Business Development at IntelliProp. “The NVMe Host Accelerator IP Core is shipping today for all Xilinx and Altera FPGAs including the latest Ultrascale Plus and Arria 10 FPGAs. And for those customers that want acceleration with Linux, IntelliProp has also written a Linux driver to work with the NVMe Host Accelerator IP Core,” continued Mr. Patel.

IntelliProp is excited to also announce the availability of additional NVMe products for the storage market. IntelliProp has released the IPC-NV171A-BR, NVMe-to-NVMe Bridge and the IPP-NV186A-BR, NVMe-to-SATA Bridge. “The NVMe-to-NVMe bridge allows customers to manipulate data or commands from a PCIe root-complex such as a PC to an NVMe drive. The NVMe-to-SATA bridge allows customers to use SATA drives which will enumerate as NVMe drives in the host system,” said Hiren Patel.