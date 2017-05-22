Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018

SEMICON Southeast Asia will make its debut in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on May 8-10 at the new Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC). The move from Penang to Kuala Lumpur will attract new participation from key electronics clusters within Malaysia’s key Central and Southern regions ─ and will provide greater access to the entire electronics manufacturing downstream supply chain. Professionals in the electronics industry should check their calendars and note the new location and date, whether exhibiting or attending SEMICON Southeast Asia 2018.

Organised by SEMI, the global not-for-profit association advancing the global electronics manufacturing supply chain, SEMICON Southeast Asia has a recent legacy in Malaysia.  In 2016, the conference was the largest ever held at SPICE Arena in Penang, with approximately 6,700 visitors and over 200 exhibitors. This marked a 15 percent growth from 2016, making the conference the largest in three years. The move to Kuala Lumpur, with the larger venue, will accommodate the expanding scope of the conference as well as the growing numbers of visitors and exhibitors.

The growth of SEMICON Southeast Asia can be attributed to the rapid expansion of Malaysia’s Electrical & Electronics (E&E) market, which contributes 44 percent of the total manufacturing output and 26 percent of the total GDP of the region. Additionally, the E&E sector creates over 2.1 million jobs throughout Southeast Asia – and is forecasted to generate approximately U.S. $382 billion in exports in 2018.

Key highlights of SEMICON Southeast 2018:

  • Exhibition with 300+ booths and over 200 exhibitors
  • New Failure Analysis and Future Electronics Manufacturing pavilions
  • Opening Ceremony with the Malaysia Minister of International Trade & Industry
  • Technical and business forums on Advanced Packaging, Future Technology, IC Failure Analysis, Future Electronics Manufacturing, and Product & System Test, and Market Briefing
  • VIP Networking Reception
  • Futura-X at World of IoT, which showcases new applications
  • Vietnam Investment Seminar, featuring presentations from Ho Chi Minh City Semiconductor Industry Association (HSIA), ICDREC and Microlux

Sponsors for SEMICON Southeast Asia 2017 included 3M, Advantest, Air Products, AMEC, Applied Materials, ASE Group, Edwards, Evatec Process Systems, Global Foundaries, Hermes Epitek, Kulicke & Soffa, KLA Tencor, LAM Research, Merck, Mentor Graphics, NTT Data, Rudolph Technologies, SAS, Screen, SPTS, Tel, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tibco, Toray, Xcerra, and Zeiss. Partners for the exposition include AEIS, INTI College Penang, investPenang, Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau, MATRADE, Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia, MIDA, Malaysia Truly Asia, Penang Tourism, Singapore Manufacturing Federation, Samenta, Touch Display Research, VLSI Consultancy, and YOLE Development.

For more information on SEMICON Southeast Asia, please visit www.semiconsea.org or contact skoh@semi.org

 

