Large wafers, complex IC designs among advanced packaging trends

The global semiconductor advanced packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2017-2021, according to the “Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2017-2021″ report by Research and Markets.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is changes in wafer size. The semiconductor industry has seen a drastic transition in wafer size over the last five decades (1910-2016). The industry is focusing on producing larger diameter wafers, which is expected to cut down the manufacturing cost by 20%-25%.

According to the report, one of the other major drivers for this market is complex semiconductor IC designs. The number of features and functionalities offered by consumer electronic devices is on the rise as electronic device manufacturers look to differentiate their offerings from those of competitors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is rapid technological changes. The rapid technological advancements in wafer processing have always been a major challenge faced by vendors in the semiconductor advanced packaging market. The semiconductor industry is continuously seeing transitions, such as the miniaturization of nodes and the increase in wafer sizes with respect to ultra-large-scale integration (ULSI) fabrication technology.