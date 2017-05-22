LTX-Credence ships the 600th PAx test system for testing RF front end devices

LTX-Credence shipped the 600th PAx test system to Skyworks Solutions, Inc., an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things. The PAx platform has been specifically designed to address the high volume manufacturing test challenges of suppliers of advanced front end RF devices such as Multiband RF Power amplifiers, RF Front End Modules, RF Analog System in Package and RF discrete devices. The PAx platform is shipped in two main configurations, PAx and PAx-ac, which are deployed at most IDM, Fabless and OSAT companies specializing in the high volume manufacturing and test of these types of devices.

“Our goal with the PAx platform was to offer semiconductor manufacturers of RF front end devices an alternative to deploying their own in house test systems.” Steve Wigley, Vice President of the semiconductor tester group of Xcerra, commented: “Our approach was to leverage LTX-Credence RF manufacturing test technology and use our systems expertise to package it in a compact footprint to offer the required levels of performance, fast test times and operational availability. The shipment of the 600th of these test systems demonstrates the value of this approach, and has established the PAx platform as the clear market leader for testing RF front end applications with an estimated market share greater than 70%”.