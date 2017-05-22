NanoString and Lam Research announce strategic development collaboration

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:NSTG), a provider of life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products, and Lam Research Corporation (Nasdaq:LRCX), a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop NanoString’s proprietary Hyb & Seq next-generation sequencing platform.

This collaboration brings together NanoString’s proprietary sequencing chemistry and Lam’s expertise in advanced systems engineering to enable nanoscale manufacturing, with the goal of building a clinical sequencer with the simplest workflow in the industry. The objectives of the collaboration are to complete the development of the Hyb & Seq single molecule sequencing chemistry, design and engineer a clinical sequencing instrument, develop clinical assay panels, and secure the necessary regulatory approvals.  In addition, the companies intend to explore methods for coupling the sequencing chemistry with advanced semiconductor fabrication processes to optimize the performance of molecular profiling platforms.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Lam will provide up to $50 million of funding intended to cover the costs of development and regulatory approval over a development period expected to last approximately three years, as well as advanced engineering and technical support. Lam will receive a warrant to purchase one million shares of NanoString common stock at $16.75 per share, as well as a royalty on all products developed under the collaboration. NanoString retains all rights to commercialize the resulting Hyb & Seq products, and the parties will share ownership rights in jointly developed intellectual property.

“We are excited to collaborate with Lam Research, in a partnership that brings together leading innovators in our respective fields,” said Brad Gray, NanoString’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “By combining our Hyb & Seq technology with Lam’s advanced engineering expertise, we intend to fully resource the development of the industry’s simplest clinical sequencer, and enable open-ended innovation at the intersection of semiconductors and genomics.”

“Our vision is to create value from natural technology extensions, including nanoscale applications enablement, chemistry, plasma, fluidics, and advanced systems engineering,” stated Martin Anstice, Lam Research’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to collaborate with NanoString to advance the development of their novel Hyb & Seq system and chemistry to meet the challenge of increasing our understanding of human genetics, and we envision a number of strategic benefits by aligning our complementary respective strengths. This is a compelling opportunity for the whole to be significantly greater than the sum of its parts; it is an accelerator of enablement and value for both companies.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 10.2% in 2017
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016
Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Brain-mimicking nanomaterials for A.I. retina receive $7M research grant
Samsung introduces far-reaching V-NAND memory solutions to tackle data processing and storage challenges
Landscapes give latitude to 2-D material designers
NanoString and Lam Research announce strategic development collaboration
GLOBALFOUNDRIES demonstrates 2.5D high-bandwidth memory solution

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Samsung introduces far-reaching V-NAND memory solutions to tackle data processing and storage challenges
NanoString and Lam Research announce strategic development collaboration
GLOBALFOUNDRIES demonstrates 2.5D high-bandwidth memory solution
IntelliProp announces Gen-Z persistent memory controller combining DRAM and NAND

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Samsung introduces far-reaching V-NAND memory solutions to tackle data processing and storage challenges
GLOBALFOUNDRIES demonstrates 2.5D high-bandwidth memory solution
Toshiba announces next generation client SSD with 64-layer 3D Flash memory
IntelliProp announces Gen-Z persistent memory controller combining DRAM and NAND

MEMS ARTICLES

Brain-mimicking nanomaterials for A.I. retina receive $7M research grant
NanoString and Lam Research announce strategic development collaboration
Intel completes tender offer for Mobileye
Opto-mechanical technique circumvents mechanical losses using the action of light

LEDS ARTICLES

What is the status of III-N technology?
Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography
OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...