NXP announces production of security chips in its US manufacturing facilities

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced a $22 million dollar program that expands its operations in the United States, enabling the Company’s US facilities to manufacture security chips for government applications that can support critical US national and homeland security programs. Upon completion of the expansion project, NXP facilities in Austin and Chandler will be certified to manufacture finished products that exceed the highest domestic and international security and quality standards.

“This initiative advances NXP’s long-term commitment to developing secure ID solutions for federal, state and local government programs in the United States and demonstrates our deep dedication to serving the American market,” said Ruediger Stroh, Executive Vice President of Security and Connectivity at NXP. “The expansion program further positions NXP to deliver solutions for the IoT, connected devices and many other fast-growing applications in the United States as we continue to be a major contributor to the country’s global leadership in the semiconductor industry.”

As the market leader in secure identification solutions, NXP’s proven technology is included in core components that power secure government-issued ID documents in more than 120 countries, and is used by 95 countries worldwide to secure electronic passport programs.

Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, said, “We are excited to see NXP investing in Austin and in the cyber security of our country. We trust this initiative will also secure thousands of jobs and further foster the growth of Austin as a major technology hub.”

NXP R&D manufacturing facilities in San Jose, Austin and Chandler have also undergone a thorough security cite certification process to produce Common Criteria EAL6+ SmartMX microcontroller family products. Common Criteria is an international set of guidelines and specifications developed for evaluating information security products to ensure they meet a rigorous security standard for government deployments.

