OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019

As the global TV market continues to struggle with unit volume growth overall in 2017 — now projected to decline for the second year in a row — attention has turned to the most profitable market segments. This includes larger screen sizes and advanced technologies like OLED, quantum dots, 4K and HDR, each of which helps boost average selling prices and profits. In fact, OLED TV revenues are forecast to grow 71 percent year-over-year in 2017, while 4K TV revenues will increase 31 percent year-over-year, according to IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO). A number of brands have adopted OLED technology into their TV lineups in 2017, including Sony, joining LG Electronics, the primary promoter of OLED.

In 2016, the share of TV shipments at $1,000 and higher price points amounted to 5 percent of units, but more than 20 percent of dollars. Largely this is driven by the rapid share growth of 4K, especially at the largest screen sizes, where the retail premium for 4K has held remarkably steady without impacting average size growth.

Within the $1,000 and higher market segment, OLED TV share has grown significantly during the past eight quarters, from 2.4 percent in first quarter 2015 to 13.8 percent in first quarter 2017. Looking forward, IHS Markit is forecasting OLED TV shipments to grow from 723k units in 2016, to 6.6 million units in 2021. However, due to the very high average selling price of OLED, the unit share of the $1,000-plus market will increase to a peak of 59 percent in 2019, before declining as 8K LCD TVs begin shipping with very high prices as well.

The average selling price of a 4K OLED TV in 2017, forecast at $2,247,  is nearly 6 times greater than the average LCD TV, and three times greater when looking at just the 50-inch-plus and larger size category. However, the introduction of quantum dot enabled LCD TVs more directly competes with OLED TVs at the highest price points. Quantum dot LCD TVs are expected to account for 4 percent of LCD TV shipments in 2017, rising to 15 percent by 2021, and exceeding OLED TV shipments in the process. Samsung is the dominant brand in the quantum dot LCD TV category, accounting for 90 percent of shipments in first quarter 2017.

By 2020, 8K LCD TVs will have launched in all regions, primarily at 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. At the early introduction stages, 65-inch 8K LCD TVs will carry a 35 percent premium against 65-inch 4K OLED TVs, but gradually reduce as capacity rapidly increases in LCD fabs optimized for 65-inch-plus screen sizes.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach $1.2B by 2022

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
HEIDENHAIN offers new angular positioning system for metrology and micromachining
Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
Analog Devices joins University of Michigan’s Mcity Initiative for advancing connected and autonomous vehicles
A semiconductor that can beat the heat

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing

MEMS ARTICLES

Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
Analog Devices joins University of Michigan’s Mcity Initiative for advancing connected and autonomous vehicles
Universities obtain new funding from nano-bio manufacturing consortium
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Brewer Science earns Perfect Quality Award from ON Semiconductor

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Ultrathin device harvests electricity from human motion

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...