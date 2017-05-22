Qualcomm and Himax Technologies jointly announce high resolution 3D depth sensing solution

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), today jointly announced a collaboration to accelerate the development and commercialization of a high resolution, low power active 3D depth sensing camera system to enable computer vision capabilities for use cases such as biometric face authentication, 3D reconstruction, and scene perception for mobile, IoT, surveillance, automotive and AR/VR.

The collaboration brings together Qualcomm Spectra™ technologies and expertise in computer vision architecture and algorithm with Himax’s complementary technologies in wafer optics, sensing, driver, and module integration capabilities to deliver a fully integrated SLiM (Structured Light Module) 3D solution. The SLiM is a turn-key 3D camera module that delivers real-time depth sensing and 3D point cloud generation with high resolution and high accuracy performance for indoor and outdoor environments. The SLiM is engineered for very low power consumption in a compact, low profile form factor, making the solution ideal for embedded and mobile device integration. Qualcomm Technologies and Himax will commercialize the SLiM 3D camera as a total camera system solution for a wide array of markets and industries with mass production targeting in Q1/2018.

“This partnership with Himax highlights the technology investments we are making with Taiwanese companies to continue leading in visual processing innovation,” said Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president, Asia Pacific and India, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The combination of cutting edge technology licensing and collaboration with an industry leading Taiwanese partner like Himax will help create groundbreaking new products in Taiwan, strengthening the global 3D depth sensing ecosystem and boosting Taiwan’s economy.”

“As an engineer, it is gratifying to see how our technology inventions enable products that will enrich user experience for consumers around the world,” said Chienchung Chang, vice president of engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “It has been a great experience collaborating with Himax on the project to enable 3D computer vision technologies in smartphones, virtual reality and augmented reality products.”

“Our 3D sensing solution will be a game changing technology for smartphones, where we will enable the Android ecosystem to provide the next generation of mobile user experience,” said Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax Technologies. “Our two companies have worked together for more than four years to design the SLiM 3D sensing solution to meet growing demands for enhanced computer vision capabilities that will enable amazing new features and use cases in a broad range of markets and applications. We are pleased to partner with Qualcomm Technologies to put together an ecosystem and to enable the revolutionary computer vision solutions for our customers globally in a timely fashion.”