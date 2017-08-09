Rinchem announces expansion of infrastructure in South Korea

Rinchem recently announced the expansion of its chemical distribution center in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

The new site provides four additional warehouses capable of storing a wide variety of materials including: general commodities (non-DG), flammable, toxic, corrosive, oxidizer and miscellaneous dangerous goods with strict temperature requirements ranging from -30 to 30 C. The new additions add 12,350 pallet positions to the Korea campus.

“This recent investment in South Korea marks Rinchem’s largest investment in the Asian Pacific market to date,” said Chris Wright, Rinchem’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “The Pyeongtaek distribution center is state-of-the-art in every way and is positioned as the largest semiconductor grade chemical storage facility in Korea.”

Each new warehouse will be optimized for efficiency and safety consistent with Rinchem’s global standards. The new warehouses will boast a very narrow aisle (VNA) racking system with wire-guided forklift steering controls. Additionally, the Korea campus now operates the newest version of Rinchem’s proprietary Chem-Star® customer interface. The system update showcases a streamlined and easy-to-navigate customer interface granting access to inventory data in real-time.

Rinchem will host a grand opening event to celebrate the recent completion of this expansion project on the new Korea campus on 9 August 2017 at 10:00 AM. Rinchem executives and staff will be on site to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony, remarks on the new expansion and site tours.

Rinchem provides a wide range of logistics services to support the semiconductor, chemical, gas, life sciences and paint and coatings industries, including dedicated and multi-client warehousing, on-site services, over-the-road and local transportation, freight forwarding, empty container return management and supply chain consulting.

