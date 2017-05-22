Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) announced today that it has received an order for a JetStep G lithography system from a second customer in China for pilot line manufacturing of next-generation AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) displays.

The use of AMOLED displays in smartphones and wearables is growing rapidly because of their superior performance and form factor. Given the wide variety and rapid proliferation of consumer devices, an R&D or pilot line facility that can quickly and cost-effectively implement new processes allows manufacturers to bring new products to market faster. As these products continue to evolve, the need persists for low-power, low-cost, and conformity. Rudolph’s lithography solutions provide customers with the ability to develop these new processes with lower tooling costs and quicker product change-over.

Elvino da Silveira, vice president of marketing at Rudolph Technologies, said, “The AMOLED panel market is currently experiencing rapid growth, and in fact, UBI Research expects it to grow by close to 40 percent on an annual basis until 2020. We are seeing more and more companies enter this market by developing their own intellectual property, especially in China.”

“Customers continue to invest in Rudolph’s unique lithography solution for their R&D and pilot lines because it enables them to prove-out new processes more easily and at lower cost,” da Silveira continued. “The JetStep system is especially beneficial in pilot line environments where there is a high level of product change-over and pressure to minimize cost. A JetStep mask set, for example, is a fraction of the cost of a mask set for scanner-based photolithography tools, making it an ideal choice for new product development.”

The JetStep G lithography system addresses the AMOLED displays’ requirement for higher performance transistors by delivering finer resolution and tighter overlay. Additionally, the proprietary real-time magnification compensation and autofocus capabilities enable flexible substrate lithography. These capabilities are exactly what FPD manufacturers in China are looking for as they invest in capacity for next-generation AMOLED. Beyond the technology, Chinese manufacturers are looking for comprehensive and localized services. Rudolph is expanding capabilities in this area through the use of localized partnerships.

“With these technological advantages and local presence, we are poised to capture orders from additional China-based manufacturers,” da Silveira concluded.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach $1.2B by 2022

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Covalent Metrology expands into a new facility
What is the status of III-N technology?
Toshiba Memory's investment in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations
​GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Silicon Mobility deliver the industry’s first automotive FPCU to boost performance for hybrid and electric vehicles
Gen. Keith Alexander to deliver keynote address at SIA's 40th Anniversary Award Dinner

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Covalent Metrology expands into a new facility
What is the status of III-N technology?
Toshiba Memory's investment in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations
​GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Silicon Mobility deliver the industry’s first automotive FPCU to boost performance for hybrid and electric vehicles

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing

MEMS ARTICLES

Alkaline soil, sensible sensor
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
Analog Devices joins University of Michigan’s Mcity Initiative for advancing connected and autonomous vehicles
Universities obtain new funding from nano-bio manufacturing consortium

LEDS ARTICLES

What is the status of III-N technology?
Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography
OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...