Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RTEC) announced today that it has received an order for a JetStep G lithography system from a second customer in China for pilot line manufacturing of next-generation AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) displays.

The use of AMOLED displays in smartphones and wearables is growing rapidly because of their superior performance and form factor. Given the wide variety and rapid proliferation of consumer devices, an R&D or pilot line facility that can quickly and cost-effectively implement new processes allows manufacturers to bring new products to market faster. As these products continue to evolve, the need persists for low-power, low-cost, and conformity. Rudolph’s lithography solutions provide customers with the ability to develop these new processes with lower tooling costs and quicker product change-over.

Elvino da Silveira, vice president of marketing at Rudolph Technologies, said, “The AMOLED panel market is currently experiencing rapid growth, and in fact, UBI Research expects it to grow by close to 40 percent on an annual basis until 2020. We are seeing more and more companies enter this market by developing their own intellectual property, especially in China.”

“Customers continue to invest in Rudolph’s unique lithography solution for their R&D and pilot lines because it enables them to prove-out new processes more easily and at lower cost,” da Silveira continued. “The JetStep system is especially beneficial in pilot line environments where there is a high level of product change-over and pressure to minimize cost. A JetStep mask set, for example, is a fraction of the cost of a mask set for scanner-based photolithography tools, making it an ideal choice for new product development.”

The JetStep G lithography system addresses the AMOLED displays’ requirement for higher performance transistors by delivering finer resolution and tighter overlay. Additionally, the proprietary real-time magnification compensation and autofocus capabilities enable flexible substrate lithography. These capabilities are exactly what FPD manufacturers in China are looking for as they invest in capacity for next-generation AMOLED. Beyond the technology, Chinese manufacturers are looking for comprehensive and localized services. Rudolph is expanding capabilities in this area through the use of localized partnerships.

“With these technological advantages and local presence, we are poised to capture orders from additional China-based manufacturers,” da Silveira concluded.