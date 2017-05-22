Samsung’s new Q-series LED linear modules offer superior efficacy to improve premium indoor lighting

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the launch of the “Q-series,” a new line-up of LED linear modules for use in premium indoor luminaire applications where an exceptionally high level of light efficacy* is required.

The Q-series features 200 lumens per watt (lm/W) of light efficacy, which is the highest efficacy level among current LED linear modules. The new modules are the first to incorporate the LM301B, Samsung’s recently announced mid-power LED package.

This allows LED lighting fixtures using the new modules to reach more than 150lm/W, enabled through an optical efficiency level of approximately 86 percent and LED driver efficiency of about 88 percent. The Q-series’ performance levels are ideally suited to meet DLC** Premium technical standards, which require higher efficacy and lumen maintenance specifications than the DLC Standard classification.

The new Q-series modules come in one-, two- and four-foot sizes, and can be combined linearly to achieve any desired length. There are two sets of modules: Q-series modules for the North American market are UL certified, while those for the European market have CE certification.

With the addition of the premium Q-series line-up, Samsung now offers five families of LED lighting modules (Q-, H-, M-, S- and V-series) to meet most indoor LED lighting needs. The Q-series has the same form factor as Samsung’s other modules for easy retrofitting with existing LED luminaires and is now available through Samsung’s worldwide LED sales network.

Samsung’s Q-series line-up includes: