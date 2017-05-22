Scientists discover new magnet with nearly massless charge carriers

Advances in modern electronics has demanded the requisite hardware, transistors, to be smaller in each new iteration. Recent progress in nanotechnology has reduced the size of silicon transistors down to the order of 10 nanometers. However, for such small transistors, other physical effects set in, which limit their functionality. For example, the power consumption and heat production in these devices is creating significant problems for device design. Therefore, novel quantum materials and device concepts are required to develop a new generation of energy-saving information technology. The recent discoveries of topological materials — a new class of relativistic quantum materials — hold great promise for use in energy saving electronics.

Researchers in the Louisiana Consortium for Neutron Scattering, or LaCNS, led by LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy Chair and Professor John F. DiTusa and Tulane University Professor Zhiqiang Mao, with collaborators at Oak Ridge National Lab, the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Florida State University, and the University of New Orleans, recently reported the first observation of this topological behavior in a magnet, Sr1-yMn1-zSb2 (y, z < 0.1). These results were published this week in Nature Materials(doi:10.1038/nmat4953).

“This first observation is a significant milestone in the advancement of novel quantum materials and this discovery opens the opportunity to explore its consequences. The nearly massless behavior of the charge carriers offers possibilities for novel device concepts taking advantage of the extremely low power dissipation,” DiTusa said.

The phrase “topological materials” refers to materials where the current carrying electrons act as if they have no mass similar to the properties of photons, the particles that make up light. Amazingly, these electronic states are robust and immune to defects and disorder because they are protected from scattering by symmetry. This symmetry protection results in exceedingly high charge carrier mobility, creating little to no resistance to current flow. The result is expected to be a substantial reduction in heat production and energy saving efficiencies in electronic devices.

This new magnet displays electronic charge carriers that have almost no mass. The magnetism brings with it an important symmetry breaking property – time reversal symmetry, or TRS, breaking where the ability to run time backward would no longer return the system back to its starting conditions. The combination of relativistic electron behavior, which is the cause of much reduced charge carrier mass, and TRS breaking has been predicted to cause even more unusual behavior, the much sought after magnetic Weyl semimetal phase. The material discovered by this collaboration is thought to be an excellent one to investigate for evidence of the Weyl phase and to uncover its consequences.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016
Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

NXP announces production of security chips in its US manufacturing facilities
Knowles appoints Dr. Cheryl Shavers to Board of Directors
Reality check for 'wonder material'
Scientists discover new magnet with nearly massless charge carriers
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

NXP announces production of security chips in its US manufacturing facilities
Reality check for 'wonder material'
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016
Covalent Metrology expands into a new facility

PACKAGING ARTICLES

NXP announces production of security chips in its US manufacturing facilities
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era

MEMS ARTICLES

NXP announces production of security chips in its US manufacturing facilities
Knowles appoints Dr. Cheryl Shavers to Board of Directors
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016
Alkaline soil, sensible sensor

LEDS ARTICLES

What is the status of III-N technology?
Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography
OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...