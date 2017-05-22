SIA Statement Regarding Trump Administration Action to Protect U.S. Intellectual Property in Foreign Markets

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), representing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research, today released the following statement from President & CEO John Neuffer in response to the Trump Administration’s decision to set in motion a process led by the United States Trade Representative to investigate China’s unfair trade practices.

“The U.S. semiconductor industry stands ready to work with the Trump Administration to protect American intellectual property and critical technology from theft or forced transfer in foreign markets.

“Intellectual property is the lifeblood of the semiconductor industry. Semiconductors are America’s fourth-largest export and underpin the entire economy. U.S. semiconductor companies invest nearly one-fifth of their revenue in research and development to stay at the forefront of innovation, and they should be able to compete in foreign markets without putting their critical IP at risk.

“While China is an important part of the global semiconductor value chain, SIA has long raised concerns about market-distorting aspects of its state-led industrial policy – such as forced technology transfer practices – that disadvantage U.S. companies and imperil their IP. A balanced, fair, objective, and thorough investigation aimed at ensuring that China meets its global trading obligations and that market forces determine competitive outcomes will be helpful to address these market-access issues.

“The U.S. semiconductor industry looks forward to working with the Administration to address these challenges. Further, we expect this review will seek to find solutions consistent with international trading obligations and help ensure lasting American leadership in semiconductor technology.”