STMicroelectronics boosts its ecosystem with partner program that connects customers with qualified third parties

STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) has strengthened its ecosystem through a Partner Program that connects customers with qualified technical specialists capable of strategically supporting their projects.

The new ST Partner Program helps customers’ design teams access extra skills, products, and services to aid engineering development and shorten time-to-market for new products. While searching ST parts, solutions, and resources online, customers can at the same time identify approved Program members with competencies related to the chosen products. These competencies can be in Cloud services, associated Components or Modules, embedded Software, Engineering services, Development tools, or Training services. This info is also centralized in a dedicated partner area on the ST website at www.st.com/partners.

“The ST Partner Program provides fast introductions to trusted partners able to supply expertise to critical design projects. We evaluate program applicants to ensure that all partners are committed to offering consistently high-quality services,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. “The Program is designed to encourage product developers to choose even more components, modules, embedded software, and tools from the broad portfolio available at st.com to start their new product designs.”

Potential partners can apply to join the ST Partner Program via web registration. A complete framework covering technical, marketing, legal, and business aspects protects partners and ensures high service quality for customers. New, formalized partner benefits include enhanced marketing support from ST, which may include promotion in the ST Community and ST YouTube channel, the right to use the ST Partner Program logo and communication materials, as well as exposure to ST’s global customer base of engineers and purchasers from leading high-tech brands, manufacturing-service providers, and independent engineers and designers.

Going forward, ST will introduce more ways for its partners to engage, including co-marketing activities, sharing design opportunities, training, and networking events.

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...