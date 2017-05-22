Technology Showcase finalists revealed for European MEMS & Sensors Summit

SEMI, with its Strategic Association partner MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), today announced its shortlist of competitors for the Technology Showcase, which will take place on September 21 at the SEMI European MEMS & Sensors Summit 2017 in Grenoble. Selected by a committee of industry experts, five finalist companies will demonstrate advancements in MEMS and sensors for markets that span Internet of Things (IoT), consumer electronics, robotics and biomedical. The audience will vote for a winner, which will be announced at the Summit’s conclusion.

“We congratulate the finalists of the Technology Showcase, an event where attendees experience some of the newest and most fascinating MEMS and sensors technology in an interactive setting,” said Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe. “While this is SEMI’s first Technology Showcase at our European MEMS & Sensors Summit, this excellent group of contenders should make it an audience favorite.”

Technology Showcase finalists include:

Bosch Sensortec GmbH: BML050 — a high-precision MEMS scanner for interactive laser projection applications, which offers a virtual user interface solution for IoT applications such as home appliances, tablets and social robots.

Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems: Integrated Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (CMUTs) — provides miniaturized, highly sensitive, low-power, and customer-specific sensors and sensor nodes for applications in liquid and gases. Applications include human-machine interaction, robotics, biomedical, and smart consumer systems.

Hap2U: Ultrasonic Piezoelectric Actuators for Smart Touchscreen Applications — gives users the sensation of feeling sliders, knobs and buttons while touching their display. Hap2U’s new approach to haptic feedback drastically reduces applied power and power consumption.

Philips Innovation Services: CMUTs for Ultrasound and Non-Ultrasound Devices — complements conventional technology with advantages such as large bandwidth, easy fabrication of large arrays, and monolithic integration of ASIC functionality. Through Philips MEMS Foundry, CMUTs are available for medium- and high-volume manufacturing.

Si-Ware Systems: NeoSpectra MEMS Spectral Sensors —features an FT-IR spectrometer on MEMS die. NeoSpectra MEMS Spectral Sensors enable tiny low-cost spectral sensors that are highly integrated, scalable and reliable, making them ideal for in-field and inline applications in various industries, including consumer electronics.

The Technology Showcase at SEMI European MEMS & Sensors Summit (September 20-22, 2017) will take place from 11:00 am-12:00 pm on September 21 at the MINATEC innovation campus at 3 parvis Louis Néel, Grenoble, France.