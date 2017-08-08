Toshiba announces next generation client SSD with 64-layer 3D Flash memory

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) announces the new SG6 series, the latest Toshiba client SSD to feature 64-layer, 3-bit-per-cell TLC (triple-level cell) BiCS FLASH to deliver better transfer speeds and power efficiency. This family of SSDs is designed for mainstream desktops and notebooks, consumer upgrades, as well as applications needing data security.

Toshiba SG6 Series (Photo: Business Wire)

Toshiba SG6 Series (Photo: Business Wire)

With increased performance over the prior generation, SG6 features the latest SATA technology to deliver up to 550 MB/s sequential read and 535 MB/s sequential write, and up to 100,000 and 85,000 random read/write IOPS delivering enhanced application performance. Furthermore, compared to its previous generation, active power consumption was decreased by up to 40% enabling increased battery life for mobile computing.

The SG6 series comes in both M.2 2280 and 2.5-type SATA standardized form factors and includes 256GB, 512GB, and 1024GB capacities. Addressing business applications requiring security, SG6 offers advanced firmware security and self-encrypting drive (SED) models supporting TCG Opal Version 2.01.

“Toshiba is committed to further accelerating the adoption of SSDs in client PCs,” said Neville Ichhaporia, director client and data center SSD marketing at Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. “Our new SG6 SATA SSD series demonstrates that and delivers a cost-effective solution on a mature, proven platform with an excellent balance of power and performance in a variety of form factors and capacities.”

The SG6 series will be showcased at the 2017 Flash Memory Summit in Santa Clara, CA, from August 8 to 10 in booth #407. Samples are currently shipping to customers with general availability later this year.

One thought on “Toshiba announces next generation client SSD with 64-layer 3D Flash memory

  1. omegatalon

    Article is incomplete as we have no idea as to how much Toshiba’s next generation client SSD will cost.

    Reply

