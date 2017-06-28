Toshiba Memory’s investment in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations

Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO:6502) today announced that Toshiba Memory Corporation (TMC), a wholly-owned subsidiary that manufactures Flash memory, will unilaterally invest in manufacturing equipment for the Fab 6 clean room at Yokkaichi Operations.

As Toshiba announced in its June 28, 2017 release, “Toshiba Memory Corporation to Invest in Manufacturing Facilities for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations,” the company negotiated with SanDisk on a joint investment in the manufacturing equipment, but failed to reach agreement. Accordingly, TMC will move forward with a unilateral investment in Phase-1 of Fab 6 that will equip the clean room to handle TMC’s next-generation 96-layer BiCS FLASH memory, and allow TMC to meet demand growth in coming years.

TMC will invest approximately 195 billion yen in Fab 6 in FY2017, covering the installation of manufacturing equipment for 96-layer BiCS FLASH memory in the Phase-1 clean room, and the construction of Phase-2. TMC calculates that proceeding unilaterally with the installation of manufacturing equipment in Fab 6 will require it to increase its funding by 15 billion yen against its initial estimate. Installation is expected to begin as early as December, 2017.

Demand for TMC’s next generation BiCS memory devices is expected to increase significantly due to growing demand for enterprise SSDs in datacenters, SSDs for PCs, and memory for smartphones; TMC expects this strong market growth to continue in 2018. TMC’s investment timing will position it to capture this growth and to expand its business. TMC intends to increase the output of 3D NAND at Yokkaichi to approximately 90% of its capacity in FY2018, and will continue to make timely investments to expand operations.

This decision to move forward with a unilateral investment in Fab 6 does not impact production for the memory business, as Toshiba Memory produces the memory. Nor does it impact the various contracts related to development.

 

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020
Value of semiconductor industry M&A deals slows dramatically in 1H17
Gartner reports worldwide PC shipments declined 4.3% in second quarter of 2017
AMOLED fine metal mask market expected to reach $1.2B by 2022

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Covalent Metrology expands into a new facility
What is the status of III-N technology?
Toshiba Memory's investment in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations
​GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Silicon Mobility deliver the industry’s first automotive FPCU to boost performance for hybrid and electric vehicles
Gen. Keith Alexander to deliver keynote address at SIA's 40th Anniversary Award Dinner

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Covalent Metrology expands into a new facility
What is the status of III-N technology?
Toshiba Memory's investment in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi Operations
​GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Silicon Mobility deliver the industry’s first automotive FPCU to boost performance for hybrid and electric vehicles

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
The pervasiveness of ASICs in the IoT era
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing

MEMS ARTICLES

Alkaline soil, sensible sensor
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
Analog Devices joins University of Michigan’s Mcity Initiative for advancing connected and autonomous vehicles
Universities obtain new funding from nano-bio manufacturing consortium

LEDS ARTICLES

What is the status of III-N technology?
Seoul Semiconductor achieves continuous revenue growth
Kuala Lumpur debut for SEMICON Southeast Asia in 2018
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography
OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019
What’s next in leading edge semiconductor manufacturing?
Flexible AMOLED display manufacturing capacity to grow 91% CAGR between 2016 and 2020

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...