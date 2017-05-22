What is the status of III-N technology?

The III-N semiconductor family has attracted significant research attention over the last 25 years, resulting in intensive patenting activity, with a substantial increase during the past decade. More than 80,000 patents and patent applications related to III-N technology have been published worldwide since the early 1990s, announce KnowMade’s analysts. In such a dynamic III-N market, it is essential to understand the technology challenges and the market needs as well as to track related patents. Therefore, industrial companies need to anticipate changes, quickly detect business opportunities, mitigate risks, and make strategic decisions.

KnowMade, System Plus Consulting and Yole Développement, all part of Yole Group of Companies combine their expertise to develop relevant services and high-added value reports dedicated to the III-N technology. Based on technology changes, market evolution and IP strategy, the group is covering the overall GaN industry from LED, diode and laser to RF applications as well as other III-N materials. What is the status of the III-N semiconductor field? Yole Group of Companies proposes an overview of this industry.

The Technology Intelligence & IP strategy consulting company, KnowMade presents today a new service to follow the industry evolution and get a comprehensive understanding of the technical challenges and company’s market positioning through an IP approach. III-N Patent Watch service is monthly updates dedicated to the III-N related patents. With a useful Excel database presenting the latest patent applications, newly granted patents, expired or abandoned, patent transfers and patent litigation and more, the Patent Watch service is a powerful tool of strategic analysis to track competitors, partners and customers and identify new entrants. Patent Watch also allows companies to identify business opportunities as well as analyze the risks for business development.

Under this service, the technology intelligence and IP strategy consulting company is tracking the IP of more than 100 players involved in the III-N sector. The take-off of patenting activity took place in the 2000s with a first wave of patent publications. A second wave started in 2010 while first commercial GaN products, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions emerged… III-N Patent Watch service from KnowMade help the companies to get a clear view of the market evolution, understand the IP strategies, and anticipate the industry changes and much more.

In parallel, System Plus Consulting and Yole Développement are strongly involved in the GaN industry, representing the biggest market of the III-N semiconductor materials family. Both companies propose a huge collection of reverse engineering and costing analyses and technical and market reports to highlight the technology innovations, markets adoption and give a quantification of these markets. According to Yole Développement, the global GaN market including LED, RF, Power and laser, was estimated to be worth US$16 Billion in 2016 and should reach US$20 Billion by 2020 at a 5% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Indeed the overall GaN industry is today mainly boosted by newly emerging markets.