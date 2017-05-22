Worldwide wearable device sales to grow 17% in 2017

Gartner, Inc. forecasts that 310.4 million wearable devices will be sold worldwide in 2017, an increase of 16.7 percent from 2016 (see Table 1). Sales of wearable devices will generate revenue of $30.5 billion in 2017. Of that, $9.3 billion will be from smartwatches.

In 2017, 41.5 million smartwatches will be sold. They are on pace to account for the highest unit sales of all wearable device form factors from 2019 to 2021, aside from Bluetooth headsets. By 2021, sales of smartwatches are estimated to total nearly 81 million units, representing 16 percent of total wearable device sales.

“Smartwatches are on pace to achieve the greatest revenue potential among all wearables through 2021, reaching $17.4 billion,” said Angela McIntyre, research director at Gartner. Revenue from smartwatches is bolstered by relatively stable average selling prices (ASPs) of Apple Watch. “The overall ASP of the smartwatch category will drop from $223.25 in 2017 to $214.99 in 2021 as higher volumes lead to slight reductions in manufacturing and component costs, but strong brands such as Apple and Fossil will keep pricing consistent with price bands of traditional watches,” she added.

Table 1: Forecast for Wearable Devices Worldwide 2016-2018 and 2021 (Millions of Units)

Device

2016

2017

2018

2021

Smartwatch

34.80

41.50

48.20

80.96

Head-mounted display

16.09

22.01

28.28

67.17

Body-worn camera

0.17

1.05

1.59

5.62

Bluetooth headset

128.50

150.00

168.00

206.00

Wristband

34.97

44.10

48.84

63.86

Sports watch

21.23

21.43

21.65

22.31

Other fitness monitor

55.46

55.7

56.23

58.73

Total

265.88

310.37

347.53

504.65

Source: Gartner (August 2017)

Smartwatches: A market divided between four types of providers

Apple will continue to have the greatest market share of any smartwatch provider. However, as more providers enter the market, Apple’s market share will decrease from approximately a third in 2016 to a quarter in 2021. The announcement of a new Apple Watch expected in September may enable direct cellular connectivity for interacting with Siri, texting and transferring sensor data when the phone or Wi-Fi is not present. We expect other consumer electronics brands such as Asus, Huawei, LG, Samsung and Sony to sell only 15 percent of smartwatches in 2021, because their brands do not have as strong an appeal as lifestyle brands for personal technologies.

Two sub-categories that Gartner expects to perform well are kids’ smartwatches and traditional watch brands, which will emerge as significant segments for smartwatches. Gartner expects kids’ smartwatches to represent 30 percent of total smartwatch unit shipments in 2021. These devices are targeted at children in the two to 13 year-old range, before parents provide them with a smartphone.

The other sub-category, which will account for 25 percent of smartwatch units by 2021, is fashion and traditional watch brands. “Luxury and fashion watch brands will offer smartwatches in an attempt to attract younger customers,” said Ms. McIntyre. A final sub-category is represented by the startup and while-label brands (e.g., Archos, Cogito, Compal, Martian, Omate or Quanta), which will account for 5 percent of smartwatch unit sales in 2021.

Bluetooth headsets to account for 48 percent of all wearable devices in 2017

In 2017, 150 million Bluetooth headsets will be sold, an increase of 16.7 percent from 2016. Sales will increase to 206 million units in 2021, meaning Bluetooth headsets will remain the most sold wearable device through 2021. The growth in Bluetooth headsets is driven by the elimination of the headphone jack by major smartphone providers. “By 2021, we assume that almost all premium mobile phones will no longer have the 3.5 mm jack,” said Ms. McIntyre.

Head-mounted displays remain in their infancy

Head-mounted displays (HMDs) account for only 7 percent of all wearable devices shipped in 2017, and will not reach mainstream adoption with consumers or industrial customers through 2021. “Current low adoption by mainstream consumers shows that the market is still in its infancy, not that it lacks longer-term potential,” said Ms. McIntyre.

Near-term opportunities for virtual reality HMDs among consumers are with video game players. Workers will also use them for tasks such as equipment repair, inspections and maintenance, but also in warehouses and manufacturing, training, design, customer interactions and more. Theme parks, theaters, museums and sports venues will purchase HMDs to enhance the customers’ experience in interactive attractions or movies, and add information and supplemental images at sporting events.

Gartner clients can learn more in the report: “Forecast: Wearable Electronic Devices, Worldwide, 2017.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Semiconductor industry capital spending forecast to jump 20% in 2017
TowerJazz and Tacoma announce a partnership for a new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing, China
Worldwide semiconductor capital spending is forecast to grow 10.2% in 2017
Mid-year global semiconductor sales up 21% compared to 2016
Silicon wafer shortage starts in 2018
Overcoming challenges in 3D NAND volume manufacturing
Laser debonding for ultrathin and stacked fan out packages

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

LIVE NEWS FEED

RECENT ARTICLES

Samsung’s new Q-series LED linear modules offer superior efficacy to improve premium indoor lighting
Worldwide wearable device sales to grow 17% in 2017
ROHM's new ultra-compact low profile 2-color chip LEDs
Analog Devices’ monitoring initiative aims to improve crop quality, yields, and boost profitability of local farmers
Bond dissociation energies for transition metal silicides accurately determined

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Bond dissociation energies for transition metal silicides accurately determined
Gary Locke joins nLIGHT, Inc. Board of Directors
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts July 2017 billings
SiFive and Rambus to provide IP to the 'DesignShare' economy

PACKAGING ARTICLES

LTX-Credence ships the 600th PAx test system for testing RF front end devices
MRSI Systems launches high speed die bonder for photonics high volume manufacturing
Semiconductor industry capital spending forecast to jump 20% in 2017
TowerJazz and Tacoma announce a partnership for a new 8-inch fabrication facility in Nanjing, China

MEMS ARTICLES

Worldwide wearable device sales to grow 17% in 2017
Analog Devices’ monitoring initiative aims to improve crop quality, yields, and boost profitability of local farmers
Stretchable biofuel cells extract energy from sweat to power wearable devices
SiFive and Rambus to provide IP to the 'DesignShare' economy

LEDS ARTICLES

Samsung’s new Q-series LED linear modules offer superior efficacy to improve premium indoor lighting
ROHM's new ultra-compact low profile 2-color chip LEDs
Infrared laser: At the heart of the industry in coming years
Stretchable biofuel cells extract energy from sweat to power wearable devices

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

OLED encapsulation materials market to grow 16% CAGR to $233M by 2021
Ultrathin Layers with Large Contact Area on Carbon Fibers as High-Performance Electrode
Rudolph expanding its presence in China for AMOLED display lithography
OLED TV expected to grow to more than 50% of $1,000-plus market by 2019

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...
ULVAC launches NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging systems
03/24/2017ULVAC, Inc. is pleased to announce the NA-1500 dry etching system for 600mm advanced packaging substrates, providing for u...
Astronics Test Systems announces new PXIe test instruments
01/24/2017Astronics Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Astronics Test Systems, introduced two new test instruments today. ...